By Christopher Thompson
MANAGING a business is complicated. There are a lot of moving parts and a lot of different areas of expertise you need to have in order to be successful.
If you’re running a department or managing a large group of people, having strong analytical skills is important.
Reviewing data and numbers and truly understanding what is happening is critical. A simple example I often use is understanding consumer behavior on a website. If you’re not drilling deep into that data and uncovering how people interact with your website, you are missing out.
Small details, like photographs, button locations and colors can make a major different in conversion rate and sales. I remember one time, we simply changed a few colors and images in a picture, and overall conversion improved significantly. Sometimes it’s puzzling to understand why, but it is important.
And while data analytics helps you make better business decisions, I’ve seen too many people get so wrapped up in the data that they neglect other critical tasks that have more of an impact. I had a boss that would grill us on the data and made sure we knew the numbers inside and out. And while it was helpful, a lot of the information he expected people to understand didn’t really impact their role or matter.
All too often, leaders get wrapped up in Excel spreadsheets and PowerPoint presentations and they miss a lot. Instead of wasting time staring at charts and graphs, take the time to do these tasks that have much more of an impact on the success of your company.
Talk to your team
When was the last time you sat down and had a normal conversation with someone about their professional and personal life? How are they feeling in their role? What obstacles are they dealing with? If they were running the company, what would they do differently? What suggestions do they have to make the company better? When you have these types of conversations, you’ll learn a lot more than you will from analyzing numbers.
Talk to your customers
What a concept. When was the last time an executive at your company actually talked to a customer about their experience with your company and its products and services? Getting feedback from customers directly is one of my favorite things to do, and I always learn something new. If you don’t keep your ear to the floor, you’re missing out on important feedback that will directly impact customer experience.
Understand your products and services
How well do you really understand what you sell? Do you know what works well and what may need improvements? When was the last time you sat in a product development meeting or walked through the warehouse? It’s very common for the back-end processes within a company to get ignored and taken for granted. Unless something breaks or goes wrong, nobody cares.
Spending time analyzing your business is important. But don’t let your obsessions with data and numbers take you away from what matters most.