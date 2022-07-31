By Christopher Thompson
THERE’S ONE THING most business professionals can agree on. We get stuck in too many meetings that are a complete waste of time. And for some reason, it’s a problem that is rampant in most organizations.
I’ve always been curious as to why everyone experiences the same frustration, but in most cases little to nothing is done to address the issue. I’ve come across a few sources that provide some good guidance on how to address the useless meeting problem.
In past columns, I’ve mentioned one of my favorite books, “Death by Meeting” by Patrick Lencioni. It offers some of the best advice on how to structure meetings and get the most out of the time you spend with your coworkers. It also gives guidance on the frequency of meetings and some other sound advice. It’s an easy read and worth a look if you’re trying to make meetings less frequent and more productive.
Elon Musk has also offered up several pieces of advice for meetings. One of my favorites is the ability to walk out of a meeting if you feel the meeting isn’t adding any value. What kind of message would that send if someone walked out of your meeting or just all of a sudden dropped off a call? It’s definitely a sign that you need to make some serious improvements.
Here are a few other things I do that helps with this long standing and common problem.
In order to cut down on the time we spend in a room or on a call, send relevant materials to the participants prior to the event. For example, if the meeting is to review financial metrics, send that information to everyone to review so they are prepared and not seeing things for the first time. Asking people to do a little homework and be prepared is not an unreasonable request.
This is a rule I implemented a long time ago, and it works wonders. If I get a meeting request with no agenda, I simply decline and add a note that I don’t attend meetings that have no agenda. This usually causes the person to immediately update the meeting invite with an agenda and gets them in the habit of adding an agenda to future meetings. It’s also worth asking questions about the agenda prior to the meeting to ensure everyone is clear on the expectations and topics that will be covered.
One of my former coworkers used to harp on this rule constantly. It supposedly came from Jeff Bezos, and the concept is that you never have a meeting where two pizzas can’t feed everyone in attendance. It’s a way of saying meetings with more than eight people really shouldn’t happen. There are of course exceptions, such as town halls, but in general, if you have more than eight people in a meeting, someone there is likely wasting their time.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.
