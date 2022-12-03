By Christopher Thompson

Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

I’ve always been a huge proponent of being a student of your profession. I often use the analogy of teachers. In New Hampshire, teachers are required to earn a specific number of continuing education units in order to maintain their teaching certification. And there is a good reason for that. We all want our children being taught by people who are up to date on the latest learning methodologies and changes in their specific areas of expertise.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.