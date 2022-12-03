I’ve always been a huge proponent of being a student of your profession. I often use the analogy of teachers. In New Hampshire, teachers are required to earn a specific number of continuing education units in order to maintain their teaching certification. And there is a good reason for that. We all want our children being taught by people who are up to date on the latest learning methodologies and changes in their specific areas of expertise.
This level of ongoing education is equally as important in business. I’ve seen it all too often and have been guilty of getting into a rut myself and not giving professional development the attention it deserves. Let’s face it, we are all busy and it’s easy to put growth and learning on the back burner. We also know if we don’t focus on professional development, we will idle and not progress in our professional lives.
With formal learning being extremely time consuming, I find myself preferring more bite-sized content and consuming information in smaller pieces throughout my day. And one way I love to do that is by paying attention to what some of the most successful business celebrities say and do. And one of my favorites to follow is Elon Musk.
Every public figure has their share of controversy. In no way am I endorsing views on certain controversial topics or beliefs Elon Musk has, but there is one thing you can’t argue. Not only is he the richest person in the world, he’s arguably one of the best CEOs we’ll come across in our lifetime. And he has some good advice that can benefit everyone in business. Here are a few of my favorites.
Work ethic
Elon made many people at Twitter cry and quit when he announced that he expected people to work hard and put in long hours. While I’m a huge proponent of quality of life, it’s important to recognize the times and situations where you need to go above and beyond. This mentality is found in any successful person. You have to put in the time, you have to work hard and you have to make sacrifices. These days, it seems like the daily grind and hard work is viewed as not being a good thing.
Meeting rules
Elon’s meeting rules are some of my favorites and should be adopted by every organization. Avoiding large meetings is the first rule, and I couldn’t agree more. Having 10 people in a meeting is not productive the majority of the time. The other rule about it being OK to leave a meeting if you’re not contributing is another best practice. I worked with someone who would just drop off a call in the middle of it, without warning, if he wasn’t adding value. After a while, we stopped asking why he left.
Challenging the status quo
“We’ve always done it that way” is one of the most dangerous statements you can make in business. One of the greatest lessons we can all learn from Elon Musk is that every idea and vision has potential. Who else has ever said that we need humans to be multiplanetary? It’s a crazy statement. But the more we learn, the more we realize that his vision is one most can’t comprehend, but we really shouldn’t disregard it. Ideas that seem outrageous are often ideas that change people’s lives and make the world a better place.
Learning lessons from Elon Musk and other public business celebrities is one way we can continue to develop our skills, challenge the status quo and always ensure we are students of our profession.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.