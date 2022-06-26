IT’S THAT TIME of the year. The weather is warming up and we’re coming out of hibernation.
We’re fortunate to live in a state that has an abundance of opportunities to experience our great state. From the White Mountains to the Lakes Region to the Seacoast, New Hampshire offers a wide range of unique places to visit where you can enjoy the outdoors.
It’s also a time when tourism in New Hampshire hits its peak. People from all over the world come to experience all New Hampshire has to offer.
If this summer is anything like the 2021 fall tourism season, businesses have a lot to look forward to. The New Hampshire Division of Travel and Tourism Development shared results of the fall 2021 tourism season. We saw a 38% increase in visitors compared to 2019 and spending increased 65% to nearly $2 billion.
I have a feeling 2022 will have a similar trend, and of course this is fantastic news for New Hampshire businesses.
I’ve lived in New Hampshire my entire life and have always been a big advocate for staycations. We have so much to experience in our own back yard, why not take advantage of it? So many lifelong New Hampshire residents I talk to haven’t experienced some of the state’s most prized destinations and it always surprises me.
Even though I have lived in New Hampshire my entire life, I’m always in awe when I come across a new hidden gem.
Here are a few of my favorite places in NH to check out. They are places I frequent and can never get enough of.
Bay Side Inn
Situated on the shores of Alton Bay on Lake Winnipesaukee, the Bay Side Inn is a hidden gem I came across a few years ago. It’s one of my favorite places to relax and unwind in the Lakes Region. They have boats available for rent and the sandbar is a short cruise up the bay. The staff is amazing and the grounds are pristine. If you decide to check it out, book way in advance or be prepared to wait for the next season. Once you go there, you’ll understand why.
Mount Washington
Mount Washington and its surrounding area is the cornerstone of New Hampshire tourism. It’s a must go if you haven’t been there. I have so many amazing memories that I try to relive there. From weekend getaways with my daughter at the Omni Mount Washington Resort to skiing Bretton Woods to taking a trip up the Cog Railway, I have a deep love for the area. I still have to build up the courage to hike Mount Washington. At this point, it may be a stretch.
Swimming holes
There is an unspoken rule that you should never share the location of the amazing swimming holes you discover or know about in the White Mountains. Those who know about them want to keep them a secret. Many are hidden deep in the woods and require miles of hiking to reach them. In order to not upset those who know of them, I can’t reveal their locations. Just ask around, do some exploring and you’ll be blown away by how many there are.
Take advantage of all New Hampshire has to offer. Explore New Hampshire and support our local businesses. Many small businesses depend on people like you and I staying in our great state.