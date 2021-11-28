By Christopher Thompson
TWENTY PERCENT of new businesses fail within the first year, according to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics. After the second year, 30% of businesses will close their doors. And by the end of the first five years in business, half of new businesses will no longer exist. With failure rates so high, why would anyone take that risk? Fortunately, many do.
I’ve known quite a few people who have started their own businesses. And like the statistics show, there was a lot of pain. Most of them failed, and a few succeeded. For those that succeeded, their hard work and risk paid off, and most are in good financial positions. And unfortunately, many of those who tried and failed are still digging out and dealing with the aftermath of a failed business.
It’s interesting to consider the reasons why so many new companies fail. I prefer looking at the reasons why people succeed when the odds are so stacked against them. Sometimes they succeed because their idea is so unique that it stands out. Other times they are in an industry providing a service that is in high demand. Sometimes it’s timing. But there is one commonality I’ve seen that helps new entrepreneurs succeed. Their friends and family go above and beyond to help them.
There are countless stories of people who are able to start a business, because they have people they know who are willing to invest. Having money is certainly a requirement for starting a business. And the more you have, the more likely you are to succeed, due to your ability to sustain payroll and other expenses while sales ramp up.
Aside from money, there are other things that people whose businesses succeed benefit from. And many of it is related to activities friends and family do to help them win. Here are a few examples and things you can do to help friends who are starting a new business.
Do business with them
If you have a friend who started a new restaurant, you should make that the restaurant you frequent the most. Instead of hosting your holiday party at the same place you did last year, consider getting together at the new place your friend is trying to get off the ground. If you have a friend who started a landscaping business, drop the company you use now and give your friend the business. These types of small gestures can have a major impact on an early stage company’s success.
Promote them
We all have different networks. There’s a good chance there are plenty of people you know that don’t know your friend who started a new company. Leverage social media to help spread the word. Throwing up a few posts can help give them the exposure they need. If you hear about someone looking for services your friend’s business provides, make a referral. Talk about your friend’s business around others. Be a promoter and connect people.
Provide expertise
Most entrepreneurs don’t have expertise across all aspects of the business. Oftentimes, they are thinkers and idea people, but may struggle with areas of the business, such as finance, sales and operations. If you have expertise you can offer, make the time to help them. Having people with experience around you is another big reason why people launching new companies succeed.
Regardless of what you can do to help, the most important thing you can do is be positive, encourage your friend and give them the support they need when they are struggling.