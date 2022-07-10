By Christopher Thompson
THIS WEEK, THERE have been reports of U.S. Navy SEALs spotted in various locations throughout New Hampshire. Fortunately, there is no threat to our national security or cause for concern. The SEALs are back in New Hampshire for a series of events to support Swim With a Mission.
Swim With a Mission is a New Hampshire-based nonprofit that raises money to strengthen and support worthy organizations that service, support and honor Veterans. The organization was founded by Phil and Julie Taub and their board of directors boasts some of New Hampshire’s most well-known and influential citizens, such as former U.S. Sen. and state Attorney General Kelly Ayotte and former Autofair CEO Andy Crews.
One of its most well-known events, Swim With a Mission, is being held Saturday, July 16 at Newfound Lake. Participants have the opportunity to swim in the race, raise money and meet some of our country’s most respected warriors. You can choose between a few different distances and they even give out awards to those who perform the best. There is still time to register if you’re interested.
Following the Swim With a Mission event, the Swim With a Mission team will head to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester to host the final event of the week, Celebration of Heroes. I had the opportunity to attend last year and it was an absolutely amazing experience. This year, Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets will be conducting a joint demo and some will even be parachuting into the stadium. Children will have the opportunity to do physical training and other activities with the SEALs. There is an impressive K9 demonstration and this year they have added three bands and fireworks. You’ll also have the opportunity to see and explore military vehicles and equipment outside of the stadium. And most importantly, you will have an opportunity to meet and thank our veterans in person. It’s a great educational opportunity for children and an event the entire family will love.
Supporting our veterans is something we all own and contributing to Swim With a Mission is one of the many ways you can give back. My brother is a commander in the U.S. Navy and my stepfather and grandfather are Navy veterans. Doing everything you can to support those that have defended our freedom is something I have always been passionate about. I try to encourage others to do whatever you can, as there is always help needed.
Unfortunately, I’ll be out of town this year for work when the Celebration of Heroes event takes place, so I’ll miss it. I’m disappointed, because it’s something I look forward to every year. I’ll definitely be there in 2023. If you’re interested in learning more about the events or attending the Celebration of Heroes, visit www.swam.org. If you can’t make it, please consider making a donation.