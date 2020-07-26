By Christopher Thompson
When it comes to your performance at work, there are a lot of variables. Depending on the industry you work in, there is likely a long list of factors that impact your success. In my world, the list includes everything from seasonality to regulatory and compliance matters to advertising costs.
However, there is one factor that impacts your performance more than anything and it’s something that I believe is often overlooked: your personal well-being.
We have all dealt with adversity in our lives, and we can all come up with examples of times when personal issues we were dealing with impacted our job performance. It’s life and it happens to everyone. We learn from it and do what we can to ensure it doesn’t happen again. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done.
Over the course of my career, I have learned, albeit slowly, that if my physical and mental state is not in a good place, it has a profound impact on my work. When I am feeling good and everything in my personal life is in order, I tend to be a lot more productive and effective. And when something is off outside of work, I notice a major difference in the quality and quantity of what I produce.
I’ve carried this learning over to management situations. Whenever I experience a performance problem with an employee who is normally on top of their game, I make a cognizant effort to ask them if everything is OK outside of work. Ask that question the next time you run into it. You’ll be surprised.
Taking care of yourself outside of work is the single most important thing you can do to ensure you are prepared for the rigors of your job and the stress that comes along with it. Here are a few suggestions on ways you can help ensure your physical and mental state is optimized for peak performance.
Make time for your passions
This is something most people I know are not very good at. Due to our careers, kids and busy lives, we often make our own hobbies and passions a low priority. Don’t let it happen! Make time for the passions you have outside of work. When you do things you love, it has a positive impact on your mental state. Life is short. Don’t end up looking back and wishing you had made more time to do the things you love to do.
Sleep
As I’ve gotten older, sleep has become something that is even more important to me. I am miserable if I am tired. The days of staying up late, partying and then going to work are over. I just can’t do it anymore. Get into a routine of healthy sleeping habits. Go to bed early and try and get a solid eight hours of sleep every night. I notice a major difference in my performance when I am rested.
Keep learning
I love learning new things. Learning new things doesn’t have to be all about work, although that has many advantages. Learning in general is important for your mind, health and overall happiness. When was the last time you learned a new skill or read a book about a topic you aren’t familiar with? Make time to be a student of your profession, but keep in mind, learning a new skill that you enjoy doing has a positive impact on your mentality.
In the event of loss of pressure in an airplane cabin, there is a reason why airlines instruct you to put your mask on first, before helping others. Take care of yourself first and always make your physical and mental health your No. 1 priority.