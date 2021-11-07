By Christopher Thompson
BACK IN 2013, when I was living in Hooksett, I stumbled upon a new restaurant in town, and it quickly became one of my all-time my favorites. New England’s Tap House Grille was founded by husband and wife team Dan Lagueux and Valerie Vanasse and quickly became a popular spot for many residents of Hooksett and Manchester.
Their story of entrepreneurship inspired me to write a few columns about them over the years. I covered New England’s Tap House Grille when it first opened, as well as their second big venture, the founding of the Hip Peas Farm, which turned New England’s Tap House Grille into a true farm-to-table restaurant. And now Dan and Valerie have launched their third venture, Oscar Barn Wedding Venue.
Named after Valerie’s grandfather, the fully restored barn is situated on the property of the Hip Peas Farm in Hooksett. Its original timber frame reminds you of the unique craftsmanship that existed when it was built in 1860, and in some areas of the barn, you can see the original makers mark the builders left on the wood.
Dan and Valerie put their own touch on the barn and added numerous features like a heated floor on the outdoor patio. The upper deck provides an outdoor seating area and offers beautiful views of the vast property, fields and Merrimack River. Within the barn itself, there’s room to hold an event with up to 100 people. And the outdoor space can handle a crowd of up to 150 people. Also on the property is a home that can accommodate up to 16 guests.
While the creativity and work that went into developing the venue is substantial, the story of what happened on their journey is really what impressed me.
The majority of the plans to develop the barn were in full motion in early 2020. Contractors and architects were working aggressively on the plans and preparing the property and existing structure for the complex project. And then the pandemic hit.
Dan was in Las Vegas attending a conference related to wedding venues and was learning about the industry when he received a call from his wife. She broke the news that all restaurants in New Hampshire were being shut down. Because profits from the Taphouse were helping finance a big portion of the Oscar Barn Wedding Venue, their plans came to a screeching halt.
Like many businesses, they were forced to close their doors, and that also meant the vast majority of their loyal employees were out of work. We all remember those days. It was a horrible situation.
As the restrictions were eased and they were allowed to open outdoor seating at the Taphouse, they began their plan to get the Oscar Barn Wedding Venue work back on track. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, many businesses were extra cautious and extremely conservative with spending. Dan and Valerie did the opposite. They adjusted their plans, continued to invest and opened the Oscar Barn Wedding Venue in June.
Dan and Valerie’s story is inspiring. They remind us all that even during the most challenging times, adversity can be overcome. Their business acumen, passion for excellence and entrepreneurial spirit helped many people recognize the importance of getting business back to normal during the pandemic. They led by example and showed us what was possible.
For more information, visit www.oscarbarnweddingvenue.com