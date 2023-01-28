OVER THE last few years, the hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges. When the pandemic hit, the vast majority of restaurants and hotels were forced to close or operate their businesses in a way they never have before.
Although life has returned to a somewhat normal state, labor shortages and inflation have continued to impact the industry in a negative way. Those challenges didn’t stop husband and wife team Lorrie Deyelle and Bruno Mailhot from pursuing their dream of owning an inn.
Lorrie and Bruno purchased the inn formerly known as the Inn at Crotched Mountain in September 2021 and renamed it the Blue Bear Inn. Prior to the purchase, John and Rose Perry operated the inn for 49 years. The historic inn was built in 1822 and is located on over 60 acres of beautiful forests and country roads on the side of Crotched Mountain in Francestown.
When Lorrie and Bruno purchased the inn, they immediately ran into unexpected challenges. Although the inn was previously licensed, they were unable to transfer or have the existing licenses grandfathered and were required to make significant investments in order to bring the inn and restaurant up to code.
They ended up spending three times more than they expected to get the inn brought up to code and acquire the necessary licenses to operate. The renovations halted their initial operating plan and included a brand new kitchen as well as numerous upgrades throughout the various buildings and grounds.
In addition to the cost overruns, they also ran into significant challenges hiring the staff needed to operate the inn and restaurant. In order to meet the staffing needs, they hired young, less experienced workers. They have leaned on more experienced team members to help train the new employees and didn’t let the labor shortage stop them. They’ve developed a talented and dedicated team, despite the hiring challenges they initially faced.
Perseverance is something you witness in most entrepreneurs, and that couldn’t be more true with the story of the Blue Bear Inn. Lorrie and Bruno have been relentlessly focused on pursuing their dream, and they have certainly accomplished just that.
I learned about the Blue Bear Inn this past summer, when a close friend invited me to spend a day by the pool with his family. I wasn’t aware of a pool anywhere close to where I was and asked where we were going. He said there was a new inn down the road with a huge pool where you could pay to use the pool for a day, or purchase a membership for the year. I learned that the pool he was talking about was part of the Blue Bear Inn.
The Blue Bear Inn is a little more than a mile from the Crotched Mountain ski area, as well as the Crotched Mountain golf club, making it a perfect place to escape during any season. Within the inn is the Winslow Tavern and Restaurant. I’ve had the opportunity to visit them both numerous times and have been overly impressed during every visit. The restaurant, managed by Chef Kenn, is amazing. I’d give it five stars without hesitation. The food is outstanding every time, the service is top-notch and the atmosphere is a combination of high end dining, a relaxed vibe and a local tavern feel. It’s by far one of my favorite places to have dinner in the area.
There are a lot of hidden gems in New Hampshire. I often say that I don’t like to share all of them, because I don’t want my favorite places to be overrun with too many people. I suppose that’s a tad selfish. The Blue Bear Inn is a special place that deserves recognition. Lorrie and Bruno have a simple mantra that sums up the Blue Bear Inn. “Our priority is providing the best experience every time.” And that’s exactly how I would sum up what I’ve witnessed every time I visit.
I don’t often write about personal experiences with businesses, but when it comes to the Blue Bear Inn and the powerful story of entrepreneurship and overcoming adversity, I had to. For more information, visit www.bluebearinn.com
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.