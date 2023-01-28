Blue Bear Inn

Lorrie Deyelle and Bruno Mailhot purchased the inn formerly known as the Inn at Crotched Mountain in September 2021 and renamed it the Blue Bear Inn.

 Provided by Blue Bear Inn
Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

OVER THE last few years, the hospitality industry has faced unprecedented challenges. When the pandemic hit, the vast majority of restaurants and hotels were forced to close or operate their businesses in a way they never have before.

Although life has returned to a somewhat normal state, labor shortages and inflation have continued to impact the industry in a negative way. Those challenges didn’t stop husband and wife team Lorrie Deyelle and Bruno Mailhot from pursuing their dream of owning an inn.

