PEOPLE ARE EXPENSIVE. Salaries and employee benefits account for the largest expense for most organizations, and it’s certainly not getting cheaper to recruit, hire and retain good people. Along with the costs associated with retaining an employee, there are also a lot of other costs that should be factored into budgeting and decision making.
There are other obvious costs like office space, computer equipment and additional teams that are needed to support a business, such as human resources. When it comes to managing a sales team, there are hidden expenses that aren’t often considered.
When you consider the technology that is required for people to perform their job, think about all of the other tools you need to buy for each employee. There is usually a very long list of software subscriptions and licenses you need to purchase and support that are table stakes.
When it comes to sales, there are numerous tools and platforms we need to be successful. There are the basic things, like Microsoft Office tools, but there are several others that can have a profound impact on our performance and must be considered. Here are a few of my favorites.
LinkedIn
If you’re in sales and not using LinkedIn regularly, you’re missing out. LinkedIn is the go-to platform for business professionals and carries a long list of essential benefits. I highly recommend everyone in sales purchases Sales Navigator Core. It’s $99 a month or you can purchase an annual plan for $959.88 and save some money. It’s a powerful tool that allows you to find new contacts and even reach out to them through the platform. There are different versions you can buy that allow for customer relationship management integration and other features, but at the very least, every sales professional should have Sales Navigator Core.
Salesforce or another CRM
Salesforce is by far, the most popular CRM in the world and for good reason. It’s a tool almost every salesperson has used at some point in their career and when utilized properly, it can have a major impact on forecasting, sales results and overall management of your sales organization. If you’re not using Salesforce, you need a CRM of some type. A basic Salesforce license is $25 a month and is a must for every sales organization.
Zoom or another way to video conference
You can’t sell something if you aren’t meeting with people, and virtual meetings are more common than in-person meetings, for a long list of reasons. There are a few options when it comes to virtual meeting tools like Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and WebEx, but my favorite has always been Zoom. I find it to be extremely reliable, simple to use and most people I interact with have it. If you don’t have Zoom installed, you can still use a web browser to participate in a meeting. An annual Zoom license will run you around $150. (The free version caps meetings at 40 minutes.)
Calendly
How often do you go back and forth with people outside of your organization to book a meeting? Calendly eliminates the need to check calendars with people and allows someone to simply click a link and book a meeting with you. It syncs with your calendar and allows someone to choose a time when you are available. It automatically sends the invite and simplifies your life in a big way. At $8 a month, it’s worth every penny. There are many more tools and sales enablement platforms you’ll come across. While the basics are required, keep in mind that the cost of these tools adds up very quickly. Be sure you are budgeting for the additional expenses. The cost of doing business is certainly not on a decline.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.