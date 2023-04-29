Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

PEOPLE ARE EXPENSIVE. Salaries and employee benefits account for the largest expense for most organizations, and it’s certainly not getting cheaper to recruit, hire and retain good people. Along with the costs associated with retaining an employee, there are also a lot of other costs that should be factored into budgeting and decision making.

There are other obvious costs like office space, computer equipment and additional teams that are needed to support a business, such as human resources. When it comes to managing a sales team, there are hidden expenses that aren’t often considered.

