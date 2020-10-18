To many, sales has a negative connotation. Whenever people think of sales, their mind often shifts to thoughts of a high-pressure salesperson or a negative experience they had in the past. And one thing is for sure, we’ve all had them.

I was recently exploring a software platform that would help reduce costs and provide a better experience for our customers. It was a technology that would be extremely beneficial, and everyone involved in reviewing the solution was very excited about it.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.

