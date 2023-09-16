Chris Thompson, father and doctor

From left to right, Christopher Thompson, Sydney Thompson and Dr. Curtis Quinn at the Elliot Hospital Gala on Sept. 8.

 Provided by Lindsay McFadden
Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

I don’t write about personal stories often, but if there is a story that deserves to be an exception, it’s the story of the Elliot Hospital saving my Dad’s life.

In November 2022, Dad wasn’t feeling well. He was resting in bed, when all of a sudden, he received an alert from his Apple Watch indicating that his resting heart rate had spiked to a dangerous level. He made the decision to immediately head to the emergency room at the Elliot Hospital.

