I don’t write about personal stories often, but if there is a story that deserves to be an exception, it’s the story of the Elliot Hospital saving my Dad’s life.
In November 2022, Dad wasn’t feeling well. He was resting in bed, when all of a sudden, he received an alert from his Apple Watch indicating that his resting heart rate had spiked to a dangerous level. He made the decision to immediately head to the emergency room at the Elliot Hospital.
Shortly after being admitted, he was diagnosed with the flu. These days, that’s a relatively routine diagnosis and not one for concern. However, the emergency department team decided to send my Dad for a chest X-ray. The X-ray showed an abnormal spot on my Dad’s lung, so they decided to perform a CT scan. The CT scan showed a large mass in my Dad’s lung and he was immediately referred to the thoracic surgery team at the Elliot Hospital.
I went to the first appointment with my Dad and I’ll never forget it. We met with Dr. Curtis Quinn, a renowned thoracic surgeon and he pulled up the CT scan image of my Dad’s lungs, looked my Dad in the eye and said, “You getting the flu and going to the emergency department at the Elliot Hospital saved your life.”
It was a powerful statement that put the situation into perspective. If the emergency department team didn’t push for an X-ray and CT scan, there’s a good chance the mass in my Dad’s lung would have never been found, until it was too late.
Shortly after the initial appointment, Dr. Quinn performed a biopsy on the mass and confirmed it was in fact, lung cancer. It was very difficult to accept the diagnosis, but my Dad was determined to fight it and go through with whatever Dr. Quinn recommended.
My Dad went into surgery in late January and spent four days in the hospital. It was a successful surgery and Dr. Quinn was able to remove the entire mass from my Dad’s lung. Dr. Quinn also performed Cryo Nerve Block Therapy that freezes the nerves around the surgical area. Instead of feeling pain post surgery, the patient has a numbing sensation for a few months. This therapy has been a game-changer for patients, as it often means the patient will not have to take pain medication.
My Dad stayed with me for a week while he recovered from surgery. The day after he came from the hospital, he said, “I’m going for a walk.” Thirty minutes passed and he still wasn’t back. We were concerned something may have happened, but then looked out the window and saw him walking up to the door. When I asked him where he went, he said, “I went for a walk.” Well that walk he went on turned out to be a three-mile walk…the day after he came home from the hospital.
My Dad had two-thirds of his left lung removed and received no pain medication during the surgery or after. That in itself is a miracle. A few weeks ago, he went for a seven-mile hike in the White Mountains. It’s an amazing story and hard to fathom. He is living his life as though nothing ever happened.
During his last scan, all indications show that he is completely cancer-free. While Dr. Quinn will be monitoring his health for a long time, we’re all very optimistic.
On Friday, Sept. 8, my Dad and I were invited to the annual Elliot Hospital Gala to share his story. Dr. Quinn presented an overview of the hybrid operating room and the advanced technology they used to save my Dad’s life. My Dad then shared his story and the extraordinary care he received at the Elliot Hospital. I shared a few stories from a caregiver’s perspective. It was an honor to be there and hopefully my Dad’s story inspires people to support the Elliot Hospital and the life saving work they do, every day.
The Elliot Hospital is a cornerstone of our community. It’s our obligation to support the work the Elliot Hospital does and ensure they are able to invest in the latest technological innovations, hire the best and brightest minds and have the resources needed to provide the best care possible. At some point, there is a high probability we will each need the care and services the Elliot provides. And that is something we can never forget.
The Mary and John Elliot Charitable Foundation was established to expand and improve health care needs of the Elliot Health System and expand and improve the health care options available to our local community. You can visit www.elliothospital.org to learn more or donate.
Thank you to Dr. Quinn and the entire Elliot Hospital team for saving my Dad’s life.
