By Christopher Thompson
ONE OF THE THINGS that has puzzled me the most over the course of my career is trying to understand why so many companies struggle with the same exact problems. When you look back at all of the companies that have come and gone and those that are here and successful, it’s hard to believe that someone hasn’t figured out how to manage a company flawlessly.
The problems that most companies struggle with aren’t usually very complicated. Often times, they are challenges you learn how to deal with in your first year of business school. But due to a lot of strange reasons, the saga continues.
There are thousands of authors and consultants who make a lot of money providing guidance and advice to companies. They help them solve challenges and they help them grow. With all of the expertise, experience and historical data, it is very hard to comprehend why every business problem hasn’t been figured out. Or has it?
After working for and with many companies over the years, here are the most common problems I see businesses struggling with. And even though there are many people who claim to have the solutions, I seriously doubt these challenges will be solved. I predict they will continue to fester within all organizations.
Ineffective leadershipWe can all relate to this one. How many times have you worked at a company and questioned how someone could be in the role they are in? It has happened more times than I can count and it continues to happen. Ineffective leadership is a problem that is rampant within most organizations. There are people in leadership roles that do not have the experience, knowledge or emotional intelligence to be effective. This single issue cascades throughout the organization and is the root cause of many major problems organizations face. With all of the great leadership methodologies out there, this one is really not difficult to solve.
MoraleHow many people do you know that are miserable in their role and are not happy with the company they work for? So many organizations miss the single, most important aspect of business. Regardless of what your company does, you are in the people business. This problem is often directly tied to ineffective leadership, but even with strong leaders, the people aspect of running a business is often missed. When you consider all of the ways you can create winning cultures and keep people happy, there is really no good excuse to have morale be a problem. It takes strong leadership and a relentless focus on treating people with dignity and respect, as well as recognizing people for their contributions.
RecruitingFinding the right talent and convincing them to join your company is not an easy thing. All too often, I have seen companies struggle with certain aspects of their operations, due to their inability to attract the level of talent they need. Even though today’s labor market is in a very different place than it was a few years ago, there is still a lot you can do to ensure you have the right people on your team. With all of the online hiring platforms and companies who specialize in recruiting, this issue is one that has yet to truly be solved.
I had this realization very early in my career. Regardless of how successful a company is and regardless of how good their leadership team is, every company has problems. I suppose that is the beauty of business and why that challenge motivates us to constantly chase perfection.