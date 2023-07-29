Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

There are a lot of challenging things you have to deal with in business. Based on what I have experienced over the course of my career, I would say that being forced to layoff employees is by far the most disheartening. And it’s even worse for those who end up being sent home and have to break the news to their family that they lost their job.

Since the pandemic turned our world upside down in 2020, almost every company went through some form of restructuring that included layoffs. It was a period of time where everyone was on edge and companies struggled to make adjustments that would allow them to operate in a business climate we have never experienced before.

