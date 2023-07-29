There are a lot of challenging things you have to deal with in business. Based on what I have experienced over the course of my career, I would say that being forced to layoff employees is by far the most disheartening. And it’s even worse for those who end up being sent home and have to break the news to their family that they lost their job.
Since the pandemic turned our world upside down in 2020, almost every company went through some form of restructuring that included layoffs. It was a period of time where everyone was on edge and companies struggled to make adjustments that would allow them to operate in a business climate we have never experienced before.
Fast forward to 2023 and the layoff chatter is constantly occurring. News of layoffs from some of the most well known companies continues to dominate the headlines. From Amazon to Microsoft to Twitter, it seems as though it’s a constant stream of news that makes us all wonder what the future will hold. And then there’s all of the hype about Artificial Intelligence taking over jobs. There sure seems a lot to be concerned about.
I’ve worked for several companies who laid off employees for a variety of reasons. Most of the time it was driven by financials and the need to reduce costs. The unfortunate part was that in almost all of these scenarios, there were other ways to reduce costs and save jobs that were not considered or even looked at.
If your company is in a position where there is a need to reduce costs and lay off employees, here are a few suggestions on ways you can potentially save jobs and also help those who are impacted by the reductions.
Consider salary reductions
I was involved in a situation where we had to lay off a large number of employees. As we compiled the list and calculated the savings from the reductions, we decided to make an adjustment that helped save numerous jobs. Everyone on the executive team agreed to take a 15% pay cut. While this may not be something that everyone agrees with, it’s the right thing to do. This is what leadership is about. If you’re going to send people home with no job, the least you can do is take a hit yourself, so others can be saved.
Cut in other areas
No employee should be laid off until the company has exhausted all possible cost cutting measures. This includes unnecessary travel, perks, bonuses and other frivolous expenses. It’s all about looking for what you can go without and when you take a hard look at what you’re spending money on, there’s a good chance you’ll uncover more than you expect. I’ve also seen great success with renegotiating existing agreements with vendors and finding ways to pay less for products and services you are currently paying for.
Respect and dignity
Being laid off is by far one of the most traumatic events you will experience in your career. It’s demoralizing and puts you in a very challenging situation, especially if there are others in your life who depend on your income.
Treat people with the same level of respect and dignity as you did when you hired them and give them a severance package that provides ample time for them to find a new career opportunity and support their family during the transition.
Don’t be one of those horrible companies that lays people off and gives them four weeks of severance. That is simply cruel. It’s nearly impossible to find a new job and start within four weeks.
