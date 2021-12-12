By Christopher Thompson
AS COVID-19 cases reach a record high in New Hampshire, and fear and uncertainty grips many people in our state, there is cause for concern. I am a passionate optimist, but the numbers we’re seeing are certainly alarming. It’s hard to fathom that we’re seeing the most number of cases and hospitalizations in the history of the pandemic.
One of the challenges that many of us have faced over the last few years is getting a PCR test, required as proof of not having COVID, and getting the test results back within the time frame that is needed.
I had a situation where my daughter was attending a concert and needed to have a negative PCR COVID test that was taken within 48 hours of the concert. That proved to be nearly impossible as there was no guarantee the laboratory would return the results that quickly. She got her negative test results back, but it wasn’t within the 48-hour window. Many people I know faced this same challenge. And rapid tests aren’t usually a better option, as they do not use the PCR technique to detect the virus and are therefore are not usually accepted as proof of not having COVID. In addition, rapid tests are only 75% to 80% accurate. Fortunately, there is now a solution.
The state of New Hampshire recently announced a partnership with Minnesota-based Vault Health to offer New Hampshire residents at home PCR COVID-19 test kits for free. The test kits are paid for by the state, and Vault Health handles the entire process. You simply visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nh/ and order your test. The test is shipped overnight to your home. It’s a saliva-based test, so all you have to do is schedule a virtual meeting with a technician, follow the instructions and mail your test back. Your results will be available in 18-24 hours.
Another benefit of the test from Vault Health is the ability to track the omicron variant. Unlike most other tests, the Vault Health test does not need to be sent away for additional sequencing and is able to detect the omicron variant and report those results to the appropriate authorities. In addition, only 3% to 5% of traditional COVID tests are sent to be tested for new strains. Vault Health was able to detect the first case of the omicron variant in Minnesota. It will be interesting to see what the results show in New Hampshire.
Along with the no-brainer precautions like washing your hands and wearing masks where it makes sense, the ability to detect COVID-19 quickly and easily is critical to prevent spread. The partnership New Hampshire has with Vault Health is a brilliant move that gives everyone more options. Now, we just need people to take advantage of it.
According to Vault Health, there is plenty of inventory to cover the demand, and Vault doesn’t expect any supply chain issues with the tests. Let’s all help spread the word and get this madness under control.