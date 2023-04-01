Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

Over the last few months, I’ve had to travel more than usual for business. A few weeks ago, I did a quick three-day trip to Phoenix Arizona and this past week, I did a trip across the country to San Diego, California. The days were long, I spent more time on a commercial plane than I’d like to and the time away from my family was extensive.

I don’t mind traveling for work occasionally, but it’s definitely one of those things that appears more glamorous than it really is. A lot of my friends comment on the benefits, such as being able to experience new places. They talk about the benefits of airline miles and hotel points you accrue, allowing you to vacation for free, as a result of your business travel.

