Over the last few months, I’ve had to travel more than usual for business. A few weeks ago, I did a quick three-day trip to Phoenix Arizona and this past week, I did a trip across the country to San Diego, California. The days were long, I spent more time on a commercial plane than I’d like to and the time away from my family was extensive.
I don’t mind traveling for work occasionally, but it’s definitely one of those things that appears more glamorous than it really is. A lot of my friends comment on the benefits, such as being able to experience new places. They talk about the benefits of airline miles and hotel points you accrue, allowing you to vacation for free, as a result of your business travel.
Traveling for business is a reality of most jobs, but for some reason, I tend to get stuck doing more than most people I know. I don’t consider this a bad thing, and I know it sounds a tad obnoxious to complain about these types of things.
I’m a homebody. While I enjoy seeing new places, meeting new people and closing deals, I’d rather be home than anywhere else. Even when I go to beautiful places in America that I’ve never been, when the plane lands and I’m back in New Hampshire, it’s always refreshing.
As I’ve had the opportunity to travel extensively over the years, I’ve learned a few things about traveling that can benefit everyone, even if you’re traveling for pleasure and not business.
Get TSA PreCheck
Even if you don’t travel a lot, TSA PreCheck is worth every penny. It allows travelers to pass through security without taking your shoes off or your laptop out of your bag. You also don’t have to take the liquids out of your bag. The lines are almost always shorter, and overall it just simplifies the entire process. It costs $78 for five years, which in my humble opinion, is a no brainer, even if you fly once a year.
Get CLEAR
CLEAR is one of the most amazing innovations to impact air travel. Instead of pulling out your printed boarding pass and identification, you have two options. You can look into the machine and allow it to scan your eyes, or you can use your fingerprints to confirm your identity. Regardless of what biometric you choose, the CLEAR employee walks you to the front of the security line, flashes their badge and after you pass through the metal detector, you’re on your way. There’s a little-known secret that many people are unaware of. If you have TSA PreCheck and CLEAR, in most major airports, there are special lines that allow you to fly through security. At $189 a year, CLEAR isn’t cheap. But trust me, it’s worth every penny.
Avoid checking bags
I have become a master at not checking luggage. I recently went away on a vacation for a week and managed to cram everything I needed into my carry-on and a backpack. You have to make sacrifices, but it’s worth it. The last thing I want to do when I get off of an airplane is stand around and watch bags of luggage circle around on a conveyor belt.
Regardless of where business takes me, when I get home to New Hampshire, I’m reminded of how lucky we are to live here. Safe travels!
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.