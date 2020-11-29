Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
This Thanksgiving, I made a controversial decision and have been dealing with the backlash ever since. I decided to get on an airplane and fly to Florida to spend time with my family for the holiday. I went against the CDC’s recommendations and have been hearing negative comments from friends and family about the decision.
Before I decided to book my flight, I talked to the family members I was planning on visiting to make sure they were OK with the risk associated with me traveling and then coming to their homes. They were obviously OK with it.
This Thanksgiving, I made a controversial decision and have been dealing with the backlash ever since. I decided to get on an airplane and fly to Florida to spend time with my family for the holiday. I went against the CDC’s recommendations and have been hearing negative comments from friend…