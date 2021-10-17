By Christopher Thompson
WITH ALL of the career options out there and companies relentlessly focused on recruiting and hiring, there is one reality employers must recognize: People are leaving their jobs for what they perceive to be a better opportunity.
Losing talented employees is a major challenge for all organizations. In many cases, major gaps are left when people leave and their responsibilities have to be picked up by someone. When someone gives the traditional two-week notice, there is a slim chance their position will be backfilled before they leave. And that situation can really put the organization in a tough spot and upset the leaders who are involved.
When someone announces they are leaving the company, most reactions are emotional. I’ve been involved in many exits where people take the news personally. They neglect to consider the reasons why someone is leaving and immediately question their loyalty and professionalism. It can be an awkward situation for the person who is moving on, and it’s not necessary.
Whenever I have to deal with someone on my team leaving voluntarily, I try to focus on how I felt about that person when they were hired. I hired the person for many reasons. I liked them. I thought they would be a good fit on the team. I thought they were aligned with our culture. I thought they were qualified for the role and could help the company achieve our goals. And those feelings shouldn’t change just because they decide to move on.
Another important consideration is where you will run into that person again in the future. I left an employer several years ago for a better opportunity, and my boss was not happy. He took my resignation personally, and to this day, I haven’t spoken to him. It’s pretty sad.
The worst part about that situation is that I could have done business with him and sent millions of dollars in sales to his company through the company I went to. I also could have referred a long list of customers to him. But because of the way he treated me when I left, I chose not to. It was shortsighted on his part and his loss. Unfortunately for the people that depend on him to make good business decisions, I don’t think he cares.
When someone is leaving for a legitimate and positive reason, people should be happy about that. A decision to better yourself and your family shouldn’t cause a bridge to be burned. It’s not only unprofessional, it’s unfair.
Leaders have an obligation, regardless of what someone on their team decides. They have an obligation to treat people with dignity and respect. They should treat someone leaving the same way they treated them when they were hired. And they should always remember that it’s a small world, and there’s a very good chance paths will cross again in the future.
And for those considering a change but are concerned about the backlash and ruined relationships, don’t worry about it. Make decisions that are best for you and your future. If people are too shortsighted, that’s not your problem, it’s theirs.