By Christopher Thompson
PAID TIME OFF, also known as vacation and sick time, is something that is important to all of us. Having time away from work is necessary for our mental health and helps us stay engaged and energized. The way companies handle paid time off varies drastically, and there are strong opinions about it from both employees and companies.
I like to share the story about a family friend who moved to the United States from Europe a few years ago. He was excited to come to the United States and had a great job opportunity that allowed him to make the move. He was thrilled until he found out that he only got two weeks of vacation per year at his new job.
This came as a complete shock, and we had a long conversation about it. He couldn’t believe it and thought it was borderline illegal. Coming from Europe, where the minimum amount of time off you get is four weeks per year, I could understand why he was concerned.
I had to explain that in the United States, two weeks of vacation time in your first year is pretty customary. Although higher-level management and executive roles usually start with a more robust time-off package, when you start a new job, your time off is usually limited. In most companies, the amount of time off you are given increases as you become tenured. For him, it was hard to fathom. It was interesting to hear his perspective and definitely made me think about the stark differences in beliefs.
When companies offer paid time off that is earned and accrued over time, they are obligated to pay that to an employee in the event they leave the company.
For example, if you had a week of accrued vacation time and quit, the company would be required to pay you the value of that one week of time off, based on your salary. This poses a unique challenge for companies as they must allocate dollars they are liable for, and it impacts the balance sheet and financial state of the business. And that is one reason that a new trend has emerged: unlimited vacation time.
I remember the first time I heard the term “unlimited vacation time.” I thought it was a joke. How could that be possible? The concept is pretty simple. You empower people. You create a culture that recognizes the importance of time off and breaking away from your professional responsibilities. And you let people decide, on their own, when they need a break.
And oh, by the way, it also means the company doesn’t have to accrue time off on the books and pay people for their unused time. That sure sounds like a win-win to me. It definitely is.
Having unlimited time off comes with a few assumptions. First, you expect people not to abuse it and they won’t. Second, you expect people to get their job done, regardless of how much time off they need. And lastly, you have a way to handle and manage those that take advantage of the policy.
I can tell you firsthand, working for a company with unlimited vacation time is refreshing. It’s new to a lot of people, but it’s a trend I expect a lot of organizations to adopt.