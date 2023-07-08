For many New Hampshire residents, the summer is an opportunity to take some time off from work, spend time with friends and family and enjoy the warm weather. As we all know, summers are short and when the season is upon us, it’s important to take advantage of it.
New Hampshire boasts some amazing activities for everyone to do during the summer. From hiking in the White Mountains, to spending time on our beautiful beaches, to exploring the hundreds of lakes and ponds throughout the state, the options are endless. And if the weather is hot, there are plenty of ways to beat the heat.
Businesses also have a unique opportunity to reward and engage with employees during the summertime. While most people are taking time off, companies should find time to use the decent weather for team building and rewarding employees.
Here are a few ideas and ways companies can take advantage of the summer and use the time to keep their employees happy and engaged.
Shut down during slow times: This year, Independence Day fell on a Tuesday. Most people I know were off Monday and Tuesday. And a lot of people I work with ended up taking the whole week off. I ended up working, but it was very slow. Nobody was around.
When there’s an opportunity to give everyone time off, take advantage of it. People have vacation to use, but it’s always a nice gesture when a company decides to shut down during a slow holiday week. Trust me, people will appreciate it. Next year Independence Day is on a Thursday, so give it some consideration.
Activities at the office: If you have people going into the office on a regular basis, take advantage of the nice weather and do some activities people will appreciate. One of my favorites is a car wash.
Have the executive team surprise the employees by holding a car wash, where each employee pulls up and gets their car washed by people on the leadership team. It’s a fun activity and people love it.
My second favorite is hosting a summer barbecue where the leadership team cooks for everyone. Both activities are inexpensive and provide an opportunity to show appreciation in a fun way.
Rotate taking Fridays off: I worked for a company that had an amazing summer policy. Everyone would get every other Friday off during the summer. Half of the company would stay and cover and the other half would leave at noon on Friday. People loved it and it would give those who had the half day off a jumpstart on the weekend. I also worked for a company that shut down every Friday at noon during the summer and everyone had it off.
Either option is good and gives people the opportunity to enjoy the short summer season we have in New Hampshire.
Companies should be recognizing and rewarding their employees all year long, but summer certainly provides a unique opportunity to show appreciation in a way that people will remember.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.