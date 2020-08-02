By Christopher Thompson
Last week, I wrote about the importance of taking care of you first and taking time off to decompress and relax. It has been a while since I did that, and last weekend, I decided to take off Thursday and Friday and enjoy a four-day weekend.
I was debating on what to do and where to go. I am long overdue for a trip to visit my brother, who recently moved to Florida from Hawaii. He’s a few hours away from my mom and stepfather, and I could have made the rounds in Florida, visited family and enjoyed some downtime. Based on the spike in COVID-19 cases in Florida, I scratched that idea.
I decided to spend my four days off in New Hampshire, and I am thankful I did. I spent my first night at the Omni Mount Washington Resort. The sprawling 118-year-old hotel is pristine and one of my favorite places to stay in northern New Hampshire. And while COVID-19 forced changes to a lot of their services, it is still an amazing experience during any season.
A short 10-minute drive from the hotel led me to the Cog Railway. I haven’t taken the train to the top to Mount Washington in a long time, and the experience was just as majestic as I remembered. In my humble opinion, it is one of the most beautiful places in the country.
When I got to the top of Mount Washington and looked around, I stood there and reflected for a minute. I kept thinking about how lucky I am to live in New Hampshire and have this as my backyard. As we live day to day, we get used to what is around us and take the beauty of our state for granted.
I’ve lived in New Hampshire my entire life and am still mesmerized by what we have access to. From lakes, to oceans, to mountains and many amazing state parks, we truly live in paradise. Sure, our winters are long and cold, but that is something many people enjoy. As a ski enthusiast, I certainly do. We have the best of many worlds.
I spent the last few days of my long weekend at the Bay Side Inn in Alton Bay. It was my first time staying there, and I was blown away. The location is perfect, the grounds are immaculate, and the service was amazing. I have spent a lot of time on and around Lake Winnipesaukee over the years and the Bay Side Inn is a hidden gem.
I spent a lot of time on the water and hanging out at the sandbar. That is definitely an experience, if you haven’t done it. During my time floating around in the water, I had a similar realization as I did at the top of Mount Washington. New Hampshire is an amazing place to live, work and play.
During these uncertain times, most people prefer to be close to home. Instead of jumping on a plane and going somewhere far, consider spending your time off exploring New Hampshire. There is so much to experience, and there is nothing better than staying close to home, supporting small, local businesses and keeping the money you spend in New Hampshire.
If you’re looking for ideas, consider these websites: visitnh.gov or stayworkplay.org