LAST WEEK, I was traveling for business and had the opportunity to visit an office building that was designed to hold over 2,000 employees.
Prior to the pandemic, the building was like a small city, with a full gym, cafeteria and areas to rest and relax. Today, it is a ghost town.
As I walked out of the elevator onto one of the main sections of the upper level, I walked into an area that at one time, was a bustling sales floor with hundreds of people interacting with customers.
The layout of the area remained the same. It was a sea of desks with cutting edge technology everywhere. Large-screen LCD panels covered the walls, and motivational signage was still up.
You could completely tell that this section of the office was once electric and full of energy.
Today, it sits completely empty.
Spending time in that space got me thinking a lot about the current state of offices throughout the country. With the vast majority of office workers now working remotely, companies have difficult decisions to make about their office space.
The big question is, are offices as we once knew them becoming a thing of the past?
As an office sits empty, it must still be maintained. Heating, cooling and electricity are significant expenses, not to mention the lease or mortgage payments companies have to make.
At what point does it become a colossal waste of money? We’re two years into the pandemic, and yet many office spaces are still sitting stagnant while those who used to go in daily, are working from their home.
Here are my predictions on the future state of office space in New Hampshire.
Remote will remain
There are major challenges associated with mandating people come back into the office. For the last two years, we have been working effectively from home, and the skeptics who thought it wasn’t possible have been silenced.
We have made significant changes to our personal lives in order to support the new norm, and changing that would wreak havoc on our family schedules.
I believe some companies will attempt to have some type of a hybrid model.
However, the majority of people who are working remotely will continue to do so.
Office space will be repurposed
Cities and towns will be forced to reexamine zoning regulations and make adjustments to allow for the mixed use of space that was once designated as only for business.
Mixed use has been a trend and focus within many New Hampshire cities and towns. Most recently, we saw the Brady Sullivan Plaza on Elm Street in Manchester announce plans to convert office space into 155 apartments. It’s a brilliant move and one that other office buildings will likely follow.
These new projects will require local governments to recognize the reality that the need and use of traditional office space has changed.
Prices should decrease
Unlike residential properties in New Hampshire, there is significantly less demand for office space. As owners find new ways to use this space, I would expect lease rates to drop. Empty space isn’t good for anyone, especially the owners.
Owners will have to get creative and come up with solutions to attract potential tenants to their space. This will likely mean reduced rates, as well as tenants negotiating costs to make improvements to the space they are considering occupying.