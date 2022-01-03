I DON’T KNOW ABOUT YOU, but when I look around at everything that is happening in the United States, I wonder how we have gotten to this point. I don’t want to be a downer, but instead, I’d like to point out a few facts and the reality of the state of the union.
The pandemic that started nearly two years ago continues to rage on. Cases in New Hampshire are at the highest point since the virus was first detected in our state. The promise of vaccines helping to bring us back to a normal way of life has fallen short. People are still paranoid. People are still taking precautions that impact their personal and professional lives. And people are still getting sick.
If you want to get tested, good luck. Countless cities across the United States are dealing with swarms of people wanting to get tested and eventually being turned away, due to the high volume of requests. It’s not a good scene.
Then we turn to the impact this madness has had on business. Airlines are in disarray, courtesy of their staff being diagnosed with COVID. Flights are canceled, people are stranded and holiday plans are ruined.
And I won’t even get into the border crisis. That would take up this entire newspaper if I opined on that situation. How about the countless stories about violent criminals being released on bail, only to commit other heinous crimes. The list goes on.
When people are barraged with these stories, it has a serious impact on the way they perceive the future. People get caught up in all of the negativity. I am guilty of this. I have noticed myself getting extremely annoyed with everything going on around us. And it’s especially frustrating when there really isn’t much you can do to control the vast majority of the complex issues happening around us.
But there is good news. As one of my favorite researchers and authors, Napoleon Hill, taught us, your mental attitude is the one and only thing you have complete and total control over.
That is one of the most powerful statements that can truly change your personal and professional life. And although I have studied Napoleon Hill’s work for years, I find that I have to pause and remind myself of that advice often.
Instead of focusing on all of the negative news pouring in through every possible source, shift your focus to stories that are less depressing. Instead of the pandemic raging, how about the news that there are still a large number of New Year’s Eve festivities taking place in person, all across New Hampshire? You can even participate in a First Day Hike at one of the five locations in New Hampshire hosting the event.
Or how about that despite all of the chaos in the works, the Dow hit an all-time high last week. Remember when the recession was the issue everyone was obsessed with?
Stories about horrible things are important to report. However, it’s our obligation as consumers of news to recognize when the constant flow of negativity is impacting our mental attitude.
If you’re feeling overwhelmed and fearful of all of the crazy things happening around us, take a step back and focus on what is actually positive. You’ll be surprised at how that simple task can change your outlook and have a positive impact on your mental state.
You may have to dig, as positive, uplifting stories don’t sell as well as the horrible, sad and depressing ones.