EARLY IN my career, when I had my first job as a sales manager, one of the first lessons my boss taught me was that people don’t quit companies, they quit their manager. It was a powerful statement and something I took very seriously. It has stuck in my head throughout my career, and it’s something that has helped guide the way I manage and lead teams.
The theory rests on the principle that people can be working for a great company, but if their manager is incompetent or isn’t respected, people will quit. It means it’s not the company’s fault the person decided to leave, it’s always the manager’s fault.
I have seen countless examples of this over the years. I can also say that I have in fact quit managers and not the company. Most people will not tolerate a poor leader for long. However, this isn’t always the case.
Every time someone on my team has quit, I almost always take it personally. I am often disappointed in myself and self reflect to try and determine what I did wrong or what I could have done differently to prevent someone from quitting. And after a decent number of people that worked for me decide to quit, I came to a realization. It wasn’t always my fault.
Leaving your job because you can’t handle working for the person you report to is a very good reason to move on. But if we put that reason aside, it’s also important for those in leadership roles to truly understand the long list of other reasons people leave and also what the company can do to prevent attrition.
Aside from a bad boss, here are the top reasons I have seen cause people to quit and move on to what they consider to be a better opportunity.
Compensation
This is by far, the most common. For those who disagree, I always ask a simple question. If someone offered you a 50% raise, would you leave your current company? The vast majority of people would, and I can admit that I have done this numerous times. We are not volunteers. We work every day to provide for our families and hopefully leave those we love with a better life than what we had. Money matters and it matters more than ever in today’s business climate.
Career progression
Most people I know want to grow and progress in their career. They don’t want to idle and do the same thing over and over for the rest of their lives. Although I know a decent amount of people that have been in the same job for a long period of time, it’s pretty rare to see. If someone is in a role and doesn’t see a path to a role with greater amounts of responsibility, there’s a good chance they’ll be looking for opportunities outside of the organization.
Too much stress
You can be the best manager in the world, but if the work your team is doing is extremely stressful, you’ll be fighting an uphill battle trying to retain good people. Stress often comes from the top down, and it’s important for those in the chain of command to filter the nonsense and not pass along the same level of intensity that is felt at the executive level. Everyone has a breaking point, and if the work is too demanding and the company’s expectations are unrealistic, people will burn out.
When someone decides to move on, it’s important to understand why. It’s also important to accept the fact that there are times when there is nothing a manager or company could do to prevent it.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.