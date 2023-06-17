Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

EARLY IN my career, when I had my first job as a sales manager, one of the first lessons my boss taught me was that people don’t quit companies, they quit their manager. It was a powerful statement and something I took very seriously. It has stuck in my head throughout my career, and it’s something that has helped guide the way I manage and lead teams.

The theory rests on the principle that people can be working for a great company, but if their manager is incompetent or isn’t respected, people will quit. It means it’s not the company’s fault the person decided to leave, it’s always the manager’s fault.

