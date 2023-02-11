OVER THE last 25 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work for and with many amazing companies. I consider myself fortunate to have had experience in a wide range of industries. I’ve also worked for companies of all sizes.
From early stage startups, to mid-market companies, to Fortune 100 companies that dominate their respective markets. This broad range of experience has taught me a lot. And for that I am very grateful.
Throughout all of these experiences, I have developed a large network that has helped me position myself for new opportunities. For many, our networks are our most valuable asset, and that couldn’t be more true for me. I’m often asked about my background and the different experiences I’ve had. And one question I get asked frequently is, “Why did you decide to leave each company you worked for?”
The reasons I have left roles to pursue other opportunities within different companies varies greatly. But there are certainly some commonalities. Many of the reasons I chose to leave are reasons most people can relate to. And the reasons I and others choose to move onto other opportunities is important for companies to understand. There is a lot that can be learned from people moving on if you pay attention and actually do something about it.
In no particular order, there are the main reasons why I chose to leave a company I worked for.
Compensation
We are not volunteers. We work every day to provide for our families, achieve personal goals and enjoy a lifestyle that we are accustomed to. So yes, money absolutely matters. There’s a saying that says, “greed is good.” You have to be selfish and look out for yourself first. That doesn’t mean you make a move every time a new company offers you a little more money.
Any time I have left a company for a better compensation package, it was significant enough to justify the move. And every time, I gave the company I was leaving the opportunity to counter offer the new package I was offered. There is more to it than pure money. You also need to consider all of the other benefits you have available to you, as well as your future potential within the company.
False promises
I’ve made decisions to join companies where I thought I was making the right move. I was sold a bill of goods that turned out to be completely inaccurate, and I found myself questioning why I made the move. This is one of the most disappointing situations to be in, and oftentimes, you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into until you are in the middle of it all. No company is perfect, and it’s important to truly understand what you are getting yourself into, before you make a decision to join a new team.
Leadership
There’s an old saying that, “people don’t quit companies, they quit managers.” While this can be true, I don’t agree with it 100%. We’ve all dealt with horrible bosses. They can be tough. They can make life miserable in some situations. But there’s more to it than your direct boss. We can all tolerate a little pain, but when you are not aligned with executive level leadership in your company, it can make for an extremely challenging environment.
Some people grin and bear it. Others don’t tolerate it and move on. Personally, I can’t work for people I don’t believe in or people who have an archaic way of leading that isn’t effective in today’s modern work environment.
The days of people working for the same company for 30 years are over. It’s critical for companies to pay close attention to the reasons people leave and address those issues head on. I’ve witnessed countless talented and effective people throw in the towel, simply because they couldn’t stand the work environment. It’s disappointing to witness, and unfortunately, it’s more common than we often realize.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.