AS A RESULT OF the pandemic we are dealing with, the vast majority of companies have closed their offices and transitioned to a work-from-home model. While technology allows us to work anywhere, working remotely 100% of the time is an adjustment for most people.
According to U.S. Census data, about 5% of workers (8 million people) worked from home in 2017. The rest commuted to a traditional office and worked the old-fashioned way. I’ve only had one job that was completely worked from home. While having a flexible schedule was nice, I wasn’t a huge fan of being stuck in my house all the time.
I remember the feeling when one day I realized I hadn’t left my house for three days. I felt like a hermit. I missed the interactions with coworkers and the social aspects of an office environment. Some people love working from home. For me, it took some serious getting used to.
Like most companies, my company decided to have everyone work from home two weeks ago. Fortunately, we had been planning for this reality for over a month and were in a pretty good position when it came to executing the plan and getting everyone up and running and productive at home as quickly as possible.
While the technology aspect of working from home has helped make things pretty simple, there are definitely some other challenges people face and some things we can do to help ensure we are as productive at home as we are in the office. Here are a few suggestions that I’ve put together.
Comfortable work area
If you only work from home occasionally, you can get away sitting on your couch with your laptop. But if you are one of the many who are working from home for the foreseeable future, it’s worth investing in a setup that is conducive to working long hours in one place. A comfortable office chair and desk are essential. And don’t forget about ergonomics. It’s easy to get into bad habits and end up having pain in places you never knew existed.
Stick to a schedule
Flexibility and being able to get your work done at any time is one of the benefits of working from home. It’s equally as important to ensure you have time when you actually shut down and don’t work. I often find that I work more hours when I am at home than in the office. Make it a point to shut your computer off and ensure you have the quality time with your family and the ability to get to the other things in your life that matter.
Exercise and move around
We have stand-sit desks in the office, but unfortunately, I don’t have one of those at home. Make sure you take breaks, walk around and stretch whenever you have a few free minutes. After this madness ends, I have a feeling many of us will have to loosen our belts a few notches when we finally put normal work clothes on again.
Stay social and interact with people
It’s easy to stick to email and instant messaging and that’s an acceptable form of communication in business. Don’t forget video conferencing. Seeing someone else and having that connection can help with the isolation blues. People have been getting very creative with ways to stay connected. At the end of the day, invite some coworkers to a video conference and ask them to bring along their favorite drink and catch up on life. It’s a unique way to socialize, but can help keep people engaged and connected.