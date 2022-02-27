By Christopher Thompson
WITHIN MOST organizations, the biggest challenges are often associated with the workplace dynamics, the people and figuring out how to get things done. Anytime you have a large number of people working together, it’s important to do your best to understand the relationships and history of the people you are working with.
I always tell the story about a company I worked for where one of the most disruptive and ineffective members of the team happened to be the son-in-law of the CEO. I learned that very quickly when I started asking questions about the individual and questioning his decision-making and approach. I was politely warned by a colleague about his relationship with the CEO and the likelihood that I would be the one that ended up with a target on my back if I started questioning him.
While there should be no place for nonsense like that in business, it exists in almost every company I have worked for. Understanding the lay of the land can help you succeed. Unfortunately, sometimes understanding how to navigate within a company is more important than the skills associated with your main job responsibilities.
Here are a few suggestions on ways you can improve your knowledge of a company’s inner workings and set yourself up for success.
Understand the history
There is a story within the walls of every company and understanding it is important. I often share a story about a company I worked for that existed as a result of eight different companies being merged together. Those eight companies had different ways of doing things. They had different systems. They had different processes. And when they were all merged together, it made it extremely challenging to get alignment and consensus on key topics. Every decision was like an act of Congress. When you know the history and why things are the way they are, it helps with your ability to influence outcomes.
People
It almost always comes down to the people. Understanding who the key players are within the organization helps you know where to focus your time on developing relationships. There are always major influencers that can help ensure your success and guide you through complex situations. These influencers can usually help you align with the right resources. Just be careful to make sure the people you think are influencers really are. It’s common for people to think they have more clout than they really do. Aligning yourself with the wrong people can be troublesome.
Don’t get involved in gossip
There is nothing worse than unnecessary drama within a company. There are always people who love to get in everyone’s business and gossip. These people are cancer within a team and can cause serious problems with trust and collaboration. Stay away from people like that and don’t get involved in the behind the scenes chatter. Stay focused and stay away from the drama.