By Christopher Thompson
LAST WEEK, a few interesting and controversial stories dominated the news. I’m sure you heard about the Canadian truckers protesting. They are fed up with Canada’s mandate that anyone crossing the U.S.-Canada border must be vaccinated. As you can imagine, that mandate impacts a large portion of truckers, as trade between the two countries is vast.
As part of their disdain, protests were staged in several cities, causing traffic to be backed up and forcing many people to avoid those areas. A GoFundMe page was set up for the truckers, who were protesting to cover their expenses while they weren’t working.
The big story happened when GoFundMe decided to shut down the fundraiser due to “reports of violence and unlawful activity” at the protests. Nearly $10 million had been raised when GoFundMe announced they would be refunding those who donated to the Canadian protests.
This caused deep concern about how big tech companies can control so much and choose who is allowed to use their platform. U.S. lawmakers even threatened to investigate GoFundMe about the company’s practices. And this news caused even more uproar. The problem is that GoFundMe is a private business. It has the right to choose who its platform. The company has policies in place, based on beliefs, business practices and overall strategy. That isn’t something for the government to question or try to control.
Private businesses deserve the right to operate how they want, as long as they are abiding by the laws that apply to their operations. Deciding who they let use their platform is their choice. The fact that lawmakers are threatening action should concern everyone, regardless of whether or not you agree with the way GoFundMe chooses to operate.
The answer to this problem isn’t a government investigation. The answer lies with citizens. If we don’t agree with the way a company does business, we can choose not to do business with them. It’s really that simple. How many people will never use GoFundMe again? It will be interesting to see how their decision impacts their business. To me, it sounds like a great opportunity for a GoFundMe competitor.
There is a great, real life example of this in action and happening right before our eyes. It’s called the Olympics. This year, the winter Olympics are being held in Beijing, China. A lot of people are appalled by the actions of China and don’t think they should be hosting. From the pandemic, to human rights, to stealing intellectual property, there is a strong belief that China should not be glorified in this way.
Did our government get involved with where the Olympics are being held? Of course not. Lawmakers can, however, speak their mind and share their opinions and so can you and I. And guess what? Many people have. The recent ratings for the Olympics are proving this theory. The number of people watching the opening ceremony was down 43% compared with the winter Olympics four years ago.
NBC probably didn’t consider the power of the people when they were planning to be the exclusive broadcaster of the Olympics in the United States. I’m sure they are taking a major hit and scrambling to try and figure out how to deal with the major decrease in viewers.
The way people are choosing not to watch the Olympics is a perfect example of what we should all do when we disagree with the way a company does business. We don’t do business with them and we share our opinion with everyone we know. That action can have more of an impact than most people realize.