Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

ONE OF the things I have struggled with over the years is moving too fast. I know I’m not alone, and a lot of people I have worked with struggle with this as well. We’re results oriented. We take action and make things happen. And while that mentality is usually good for business, it’s important to recognize that you can’t go full throttle all the time.

