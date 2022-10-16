ONE OF the things I have struggled with over the years is moving too fast. I know I’m not alone, and a lot of people I have worked with struggle with this as well. We’re results oriented. We take action and make things happen. And while that mentality is usually good for business, it’s important to recognize that you can’t go full throttle all the time.
Burnout is a serious thing, and I’ve had times throughout my career where burnout affected my work and happiness outside of work. It’s not healthy, and it’s important to find the balance between working hard and taking the necessary time you need to disconnect. In addition to burnout, moving too fast also impacts the quality of your work.
In sales, it’s rare that we get to pause, take a step back and really analyze the business and what is happening. The focus is always on results, and it’s challenging to carve out the time you need to be strategic.
Here are a few things I’ve learned over the years and have incorporated into my professional life to ensure the speed at which I’m constantly working doesn’t have a negative impact on my professional and personal life.
Block out time
When you’re reacting to everything around you all day and focused on reactive tasks, you end up in the weeds and often miss seeing high level trends that could cause long term issues.
Block out time to get out of the weeds and ensure you are reviewing performance metrics and reports that give you visibility into all aspects of your business. I block out two full days after the quarter ends to review all of the key metrics, results and look for red flags I otherwise would not have seen.
Slow down
Most days are back-to-back meetings, and it’s common for people to be in so many meetings, they barely have time to get actual work done. Make sure you are allocating time to pause, collect your thoughts and think strategically before jumping back into knocking things off your task list.
One trick I learned is to use the “Shorten appointments and meetings” function in Outlook. You can automatically ensure a one-hour meeting only lasts 50 minutes or whatever length you prefer. Go to Outlook, select file, options, calendar and then click the Shorten appointments and meetings box.
Separate work and personal time
This is another thing I have struggled with, but have improved on over the years. When you’re working, work. And when you aren’t working, don’t work. Having that distinct line in the sand is important, not only for your mental health and wellbeing, but also for your family.
As I often tell people, don’t worry, your long list of responsibilities aren’t going anywhere and will be waiting for you when you get back.
