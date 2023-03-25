Closing the Deal by Christopher Thompson

ONE ASPECT of business I have always been intrigued by is how and why people stay at companies in jobs where they are miserable. There’s a long list of legitimate reasons people do, but I’ve always found it interesting to understand why it’s so common.

This past week, I had dinner with a few people I have done business with in my past life. They were in town for a conference, and we got together to catch up and talk business. The main contact I had previously worked with brought along one of their new employees. The conversation we had was interesting and spawned some ideas that I think many people would benefit from.

Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.