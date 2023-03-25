ONE ASPECT of business I have always been intrigued by is how and why people stay at companies in jobs where they are miserable. There’s a long list of legitimate reasons people do, but I’ve always found it interesting to understand why it’s so common.
This past week, I had dinner with a few people I have done business with in my past life. They were in town for a conference, and we got together to catch up and talk business. The main contact I had previously worked with brought along one of their new employees. The conversation we had was interesting and spawned some ideas that I think many people would benefit from.
Their new employee was a younger guy who was responsible for getting them into new accounts and selling the technology offering they have. I asked him about his background and what he did before joining the company. His response surprised me.
He went on to explain that prior to joining the company, he was in the United States Air Force. He was a firefighter, served for many years and then decided it was time for a change. He said he enjoyed the job, but knew the military career was not the right fit for him.
He met a few people from the company at a wedding and they hit it off. They hired him into a sales role and he has been learning the ropes for the last year or so. It’s important to note, this isn’t a product or service that is easy to sell. They face long, grueling sales cycles, and it’s really not an entry-level sales role.
He didn’t have any sales experience, but he did have what I consider to be two of the most important characteristics you need to be successful in sales; a strong work ethic and discipline. And fortunately for him, the people responsible for hiring him saw that potential and took a chance.
Coincidently, immediately following that dinner, I was talking to a close friend who works in the finance industry. He has been doing the same job his entire career and is way past the point of being burnt out. He was talking about how miserable he was, but also said he didn’t know how to do anything else. He feels stuck and doesn’t think there are opportunities to make a career change at this point in his career.
I proceeded to tell him the story of the dinner I just left and how I met someone who transitioned out of a completely different role into a high-level sales career with tremendous earning potential. I explained that he certainly had challenges and took time to learn the business, but he was doing well, and all signs were pointing to him being successful in his new role.
From what I have seen over the course of my career, there are two distinct ways people look at their career and happiness. One way is to concede to being miserable and believe that you are stuck in a role with no way out. The other way people look at it is to actually take action and do something about it. They don’t accept the status quo. They look for new opportunities, acquire new skills and build new relationships outside of their network. They believe in themselves, recognize their potential and work diligently to find a new opportunity they feel is a better fit.
Don’t succumb to the status quo. All too often, people accept being in a less than desirable situation when they can in fact do something about it.
I think about this reality often. I for one, do not want to look back at my career and regret not doing something I know I should have. If you’re not happy and want change, you have complete and total control over the actions you take to make that happen.
Christopher Thompson (christhompsnh@gmail.com) writes Closing the Deal weekly.