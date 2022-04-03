By Christopher Thompson
IF YOU WERE asked what was the most valuable asset you own, what would your answer be? Most people would likely say their home or their 401(k). However in business, your network is by far the most valuable asset you have. But there’s a catch. You have to leverage it correctly.
I have always considered myself extremely fortunate to have worked with so many talented people over the course of my career. I have built lifelong friendships with many of my coworkers, and it’s something that has proven to be extremely beneficial in business. The relationships are almost always mutually beneficial, and there is nothing more rewarding than helping someone you know.
Aside from the first professional job I had, every career opportunity I have had originated through a referral from someone I used to work with. Whenever I talk about the power of your network, I always tell the story about how I have had a lot of different roles at many companies, and I have never applied for a single job. It’s a little bit of luck, but it’s a real life example of how the people you have around you can impact your life and career.
When it comes to selling and doing business, people you know will prove to be invaluable. It’s not always about who you know, but I can tell you from personal experience, it certainly helps in a lot of situations. I could share countless stories about how people I know helped me get introduced to key decision makers and win business. And the great thing is when that type of activity is happening, your network continues to grow.
While having a large network has a long list of benefits, it takes work to maintain relationships. There is nothing I find more aggravating than getting a call from someone I haven’t spoken to in years, asking me for a favor.
Here are a few suggestions on ways you can ensure your network remains your most valuable asset.
Find reasons to stay in touch
If you don’t stay in contact with key people in your network regularly, the value of those relationships will likely degrade. It doesn’t take a lot of time or effort to reach out and check in to see how someone is doing. I do my best to reach out to someone when I come across something that is relevant to them or makes me think of them. You don’t have to go overboard, but make sure you are keeping your name in front of the people you worked so hard to build strong relationships with.
Keep your eyes open for referrals
I learned the phrase “standing in the middle of a referral” early on in my career and have always been surprised at how often it happens. When you’re interacting with people and hear them discuss things that could be beneficial to someone you know, speak up and broker an introduction.
A few weeks ago, I was talking to a friend who mentioned potentially selling her house. I immediately asked if she had found a Realtor yet, and she said no. I proceeded to do an email introduction to her and a talented Realtor I know. Sending people referrals whenever you come across them is always appreciated and often leads to the person receiving the referral reciprocating the act in the future.
Stay relevant
When you go long periods of time without interacting with someone, it’s easy for them to forget the value you bring or the skills they witnessed when they worked with you. Stay relevant by being a thought leader and sharing your ideas, views and experiences. Posting compelling thoughts on platforms like LinkedIn help keep your name out there, even if someone doesn’t directly respond or interact with you.
Another very beneficial task that helps keep your network active is seeking advice and feedback from people you know who are experts in certain topics. I always enjoy getting calls asking for my advice on topics I know well. And most people enjoy helping someone they know.