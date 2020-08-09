“I deserve a raise,” often reveals a wrongheaded motivation. It may well be true (and I hope it is) that your performance at work is so extraordinarily good that indeed the case can be made that you’re inarguably a valuable staff member and are being compensated at a below-market level.
However, this approach is a negative one and tends not to tap into the best motivation for your boss.
A better approach is to presume that you must make a case for how your boss and firm will benefit by extending to you a promotion and a significant raise. You see, from your boss’ perspective, he or she already paid you over the past year for the additional revenues, improvements in productivity, and all the other positive things that you did. You were paid, in effect, in advance for these benefits to the firm. To continue this win-win arrangement you must come up with new ways to contribute to your firm’s growth, as well as explain how you are going to provide value-added accomplishments.
So, while it is useful to approach this emotionally stressful topic, mindful of some basics, a good beginning is to play detective in identifying the pros and cons for your boss in taking good care of your compensation. Identifying his or her present and anticipated objectives or ambitions is a good place to start.
“What is it that he or she is really trying to accomplish?” “What obstacles have to be overcome?” Then, analyze your role in helping to advance these goals. “What part can I play in bringing those achievements to fruition?” “Are my objectives in line with those of my boss?” It will take an empathic approach to an exploratory discussion to discover these personal and professional goals.
Most people do not do this, but just forge ahead to try to win the argument that a boost in compensation and/or promotion is deserved. This can easily turn into an argument: “I’ve been doing this job, as well as filling in for…with little recognition…” Alternatively, you can distinguish yourself by acting in an empathic way, such as by respecting the fact that any boss has a limit on his or her political, as well as financial, resources. And while salaries are more clearly defined (a budget line allocation) the consequences of a changing title will likely be more difficult. Your boss may need to be reminded that promoting someone who is doing an outstanding job sends a good message about the meritocracy most managers are attempting to create.
Besides creating a boss-focused approach, some other ideas to consider follow:
1. Create a one-page summary of your accomplishments over the past year, being as quantitative as possible.
It is useful to remind your manager of special activities and contributions that you have made over the course of the year. The weekend you came in to work with your boss on a special project might be an example. Include matters that are imminent, such as a pending new sales contract, selection as spokesperson at an industry function, etc. This document will hopefully provide credibility for the goals you will be identifying for the coming year.
2. Develop a one-page summary of your proposed goals and objectives for the upcoming year.
This is where you can assert the value-added you will be endeavoring to provide the organization. Include dates by which each line item would be accomplished (and note on the document that the dates are subject to change if different circumstances arise). Goals might include such things as offering to train or mentor newer employees, implementing cost efficiencies, etc.
3. Approach your boss in an optimally-favorable environment.
Do not schedule a meeting when your organization is undergoing particularly difficult circumstances (e.g., when considering or embarking on furloughs or layoffs, etc.).
4. Request a meeting to discuss your proposed goals and objectives.
Send these documents to your boss at least several days in advance of the meeting, along with a short note confirming the meeting. This discussion will give you the opportunity to align your activities with your manager’s priorities in mind. While your stated objectives could be admirable, but might just not be the highest focus for your boss at this time. Be prepared to discuss your idea of what a market-competitive compensation level is for your job.
Finally, there’s the follow up. Confirm your take away of this matter by writing a brief follow-through memo/email to your boss. Note: This is not a legal contract, so be careful not to make it sound like one. An example: “It was great meeting the other day about plans for the upcoming year. Your comments were encouraging, as was the vision you shared regarding priorities. I have included them in my revised goals, specifically…”
This all lays the foundation for the consideration of a raise or promotion. There is a caution, however: If your accomplishments have been less than extraordinary, you might want to work on building up your intrinsic or self-motivation to approach your job in a revitalized manner, focused on providing more benefits to your boss, before taking these initiatives.