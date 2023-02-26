THE SUMMER SEASON of baseball is upon us. Just thinking about playing and watching sports outside is inherently motivational. But for most of us, right now anyway, we may have to settle for the big screen.
That being said, there are many motivational lessons to be learned by business leaders from baseball’s spring training that are analogous to leading those under their influence in their respective organizations, although it takes some creative initiative to turn these ideas into positive, practical results.
For instance, much can be garnered from observing the interactions of players with coaches and other team members, especially when the heat is on. It’s fun to try to spot occurrences of positive reinforcement and hypercriticism and wait to see how those interventions affect the game, both positively and negatively. We can see motivation in action.
An analysis by an ambitious manager will create the opportunity to bring new ideas to their own team members; some will consist of what to do and some will certainly be in the not-to-do category. What we are getting at here is the “why” behind what works and what doesn’t: More to follow on that in future columns.
Here are just a few motivational insights that managers can learn from the games, which include how to:
• Allow people to make mistakes and recover, gracefully, from them;
• Better encourage players across the spectrum, from rookie to seasoned vet;
• Rally a team throughout the game, particularly when there’s a big setback;
• Pull the team together after a big win as well as after a tough loss, in the locker room (think staff meeting in the conference room) to provide timely feedback and analysis, as well as measured criticism.
Just as ballplayers can receive the kind of feedback that leads to a better fielder or pitcher, so too they should receive pointers on how to motivate their colleagues. Much as it is in any organization, it’s not just a one-person team. By teaching or encouraging individuals to help a team member who’s in a slump, they have the potential to lift the whole team to a new level and apply the very ingredients for a turn-around.
Baseball’s spring training is a motivational opportunity for all players to not just improve physically (which many of us need after a season of coronavirus cuisine and the effect of the holidays) but also their interpersonal abilities.
It is possible to teach players, at all levels: The reflective, effective manager can do this. Enjoy the games!
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.