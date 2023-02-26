Motivation Matters

THE SUMMER SEASON of baseball is upon us. Just thinking about playing and watching sports outside is inherently motivational. But for most of us, right now anyway, we may have to settle for the big screen.

That being said, there are many motivational lessons to be learned by business leaders from baseball’s spring training that are analogous to leading those under their influence in their respective organizations, although it takes some creative initiative to turn these ideas into positive, practical results.

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.