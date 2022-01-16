THE SUCCESS of a work team is linked to the motivation of its members. The strength of a team can be measured in the individual motivations of its members and in its group motivations.
Many individuals become inspired and find their team members spur them on to greater levels of creativity and productivity in the physical workplace, especially where spontaneous collaborations can occur.
Yet, many headlines are speaking to how much workers like their new remote workplace accommodations. It’s a simple question: Do you like working out of your home or do you prefer the way it had been? A significant percentage of the workforce, we have discovered, prefers working out of the home versus working in a traditional workplace environment. Why is that so?
True enough, working from home precludes the necessity of spending a lot of time and financial resources commuting — and the emotional energy involved in doing so (e.g., dealing with erratic driving, road rage, weather and other factors). That’s an example of one dimension that is hard for managers to fix.
However, there are many other reasons why employees do not wish to return to their old working patterns, but needed motivational improvement to the work environment is one reason that is very much within the reach of leaders to correct.
Reasons might include an overbearing boss for whom control is a highly-valued approach to obtain enhanced performance and manipulate the motivation of subordinates. Difficult teammates, who are not being managed well, possessing a package of attributes that can range from aggressive behavior to behind-your-back political maneuvers to just being unpleasant to work with, can be another contributing variable. Working with those who do not conform to basic, expected norms, or who are lacking in decorum and social graces, can sap one’s motivation and enthusiasm greatly, as well.
In my estimation, a good number of people prefer an at-home work arrangement to avoid as much conflict and stress as possible, as well as those individuals who negatively affect their motivation.
In order for intrinsic motivation to be sustained, among other things, individuals’ psychological need for connectedness or relatedness must be met. People want to have a sense of mutual respect and care as one feels in a healthy, supportive team atmosphere (i.e., “We’re in this together.”).
So, there is an issue: Many workers like operating out of their home. They even prefer it. Many have gotten a first taste of the freedoms of having a level of autonomy that they had not experienced before in the workplace and proclaim that they never want to go back to it the way it was.
The question, as with many motivational matters, is far more complex, specifically, when we look for the source of frustration affecting self-motivation in a particular setting. Companies and other organizations should look at the richer context within which motivation takes place.
Intrinsic motivation has been established in many research studies as a superior type of drive resulting in greater productivity, as well as other positive outcomes, such as increased creativity, collaboration, vitality, and endurance in doing a task, especially complex or difficult ones. How then do you engage this drive and communicate the importance of supporting it to managers throughout your organization?
Those in leadership roles can use some of the assessment of motivation measures to better understand how well certain psychological needs that lead to intrinsic or self-motivation are being met. The purpose in doing so is to provide management insight into both the unspoken and spoken needs of employees.
For the moment, let’s just focus on one aspect of motivational need satisfaction, i.e., relatedness: How would individuals who either are currently, or were previously, working physically in your workplace answer the representative survey items below on a 7-point Likert-type scale (where 1 would mean “strongly disagree”; and 7, “strongly agree”)?
I like the people at work.
I feel care and concern from my colleagues.
I feel support from my manager.
I consider the people I work with to be my friends.
I feel management is implementing endeavors to make certain my need for connectedness to my teammates is being satisfied.
Reflective managers may glean some insights by pondering how changes in their motivational environment might make their workplace one that draws workers in rather than pushes them away.
Striving to make a workplace desirable can enhance self-motivation and attract workers. Something for leaders to think about.