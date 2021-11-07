COMMUNICATION is often viewed as falling into three different types or styles: assertive, aggressive and passive. There are motivational consequences affecting performance, as well as teamwork, attached to which communication style a leader chooses at any given time. Studies have found that the use of assertive speech results in better outcomes consistently. A glance at each of the styles follows.
The assertive communicator, for example, would reach for the use of an initial first-person pronoun over the more aggressive “you” statement in dialogue. Let me explain it this way: Taking the example of a discussion following the discovery of some deficiency that came to your attention, saying “I believe you would benefit from some training…” vs. “Why did you…? or “You should focus on correcting…” would more likely result in a favorable outcome.
Employees need reassurance when performance deficiencies occur — and they generally do in some instance or another along career paths. Resist what I call the “comma but syndrome.” Let positive and negative observations coexist (e.g., use “and” to join the disparate observations). “Bob, great job on the ABC account, but you need to improve your other account management activities.” vs. “Bob, great job on the ABC account and I am eager to see you translate that performance to your other accounts. That you have skill in this area is very apparent.” Also, avoid using controlling language, such as, “I’m glad you listened to me when we last spoke.”
At the heart of it, assertive communication sounds like this: “I appreciate the work you do and I want to see you continue to grow.” Aggressive communication has a more demanding, pressuring approach and has been associated with higher turnover rates. And that is something that certainly needs curtailing in this difficult employment environment.
Passive speech is notable for its lack of clarity. A visual: Picture the boss pointing his finger angrily at his subordinate. This aggressive posture is more likely to trigger a response of distance or indifference, and certainly not engagement. A passive style of communication, though, could well lead to confusion and distance, as well. This might result in a colleague’s comment to a co-worker after a staff meeting that goes something like this, “Am I the only one who didn’t understand what he was talking about?” (Haven’t many of us had experiences like this?)
What are your goals in communicating with employees? If your response is along the lines of “I want to help my employees understand our business without feeling pressured” you are on the right track. If employees are pressured, generally speaking, they are not going to be part of the future of your organization.
Who has the time to devote so much effort to analyze how to communicate with staff members? It’s the same manager who will need to take the time and effort to find replacements for disengaged, unmotivated employees.