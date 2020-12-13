PaulBaardMotivationMatterssig

THIS CORONAVIRUS seems to have added to the unkindness that exists in the world around us. This is not to suggest that everyone has turned unkind; I have observed and learned of many warm and helpful actions on the part of people.

There clearly have been wonderful heroics, yet the day-to-day weariness of coping is having an effect on the emotions and behaviors of some. I perceive a lingering malaise. Rudeness and no response, or poor responding, appear to have become more prevalent during these times. This exhibits itself in a number of different venues. And as joyful as this holiday season can be, it brings its own pressures for many, exacerbating the situation.

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation, with Fordham University, a former senior line executive in the television industry, and the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.

