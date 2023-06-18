RESOLVING performance issues and other problematic behavior at work prompts many calls and much contact with industrial-organizational psychologists, more than most other topic areas, it seems.
Research conducted some years ago came up with startling data: The majority of a manager’s time is spent addressing internal, interpersonal conflict. Other more recent research shows that as much as 40% of a manager’s time is spent engaging in these activities.
No matter how you measure it, what factors are said to contribute to dealing with workplace conflict, and the respective measurement instruments that are utilized, suffice it to say that managers are spending an inordinate amount of time and energy resolving employee conflict.
Conflict on teams represents not just an immediate loss in productivity but also can affect long-term performance. Further, sources of motivational drop-off (i.e., not meeting employees’ psychological needs for intrinsic motivation) can have much to do with team conflict and declining work performance.
While there are many legitimate explanations for performance declines (e.g., staff reductions, supply chain issues, decreased demand for a product or service, marketplace competition), a significant source of decline has to do with emotional and psychological dynamics.
As a first step, employers need to self-examine where their workplaces might not be satisfying employees’ needs for intrinsic motivation and whether they are taking the necessary steps to ameliorate conflict. Here are just a few sample issues to consider, which have the potential to create a good deal of conflict among staff members:
1. Did a staff reduction create unrealistic performance goals for those remaining?
When people feel that they are unable to meet management’s goals, their psychological need for competence is adversely affected. Unrealistic goals are not in anyone’s best interests and can readily become a source of frustration and conflict in any organization.
2. Are poor communications hindering the trust of management?
Poor communications create anxiety. This can contribute to a contagious, disgruntled-employee atmosphere. People want to be cared about and be in a mutually-respected environment. In the absence of this, an employee’s psychological need for connectedness in thwarted.
3. Are team and individual goals and expectations adequately articulated?
If job and team goals are unclear, this creates a formula for dissatisfaction. Not only could workers easily lose enthusiasm, but it is likely to have other repercussions, including having negatively impacted performance.
4. Are managers actively listening to employee and team feedback?
Not doing so is a prime cause of employee turnover. All three psychological needs — autonomy, competence, and relatedness — become frustrated in this scenario. And it is a relatively easy problem to resolve by an equipped, effective manager.
5. Is inadequate training making it difficult for employees to succeed in their jobs?
Not only will this impede the flow of motivation, but managers should not have any expectations about enhanced performance when workers are not given the opportunity to grow in their understanding of accomplishing complicated tasks. On the other hand, reasonably challenging tasks, those that are doable, boost motivation. In the absence of training, employees and teams can be expected to experience frustration and conflict.
6. Is micro-managing creating a frustrating work environment?
When tracking employee and team performance, think about what is important and has the most impact on your organization. Also consider the motivational consequences of excessive monitoring. A great deal of stress and conflict is created by micro-management.
7. Are the root causes of your workplace conflict being addressed?
If new procedures, policies, promotions, or personalities are creating a stressful team environment, managers need to step in and have, and not avoid having, necessary discussions. Conflict should not be allowed to fester. Intervention must be made assertively and respectfully in an attempt to bring people around to productive outcomes.
While it is very difficult to eliminate all internal sources of strain, organizations would do well to minimize disruptions in work flow. Managers should reward collaborative efforts and not do so for undesirable behaviors. While this seems obvious, in practice, it is sometimes overlooked. It is apparent that people in supervisory roles have a challenge before them in confronting conflict before it has ill consequences that spread.
It is interesting to note how many managers are expected to analyze sources of conflict in the workforce and intervene when they have received little or no training to resolve such matters. Creatively and compassionately dealing with team conflict is a skill that is essential and very doable for an effective leader. Remaining mindful of internal, interpersonal dynamics while maintaining productivity has, within it, opportunities for positive growth, both for managers and their teams.