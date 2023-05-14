INTERPERSONAL CONFLICT, anger, aggression and violence in America continue to poison our society. One does not have to go very far to encounter provocative, painful episodes, especially if one travels, is employed at a workplace or a school, or is engaged in taking care of customers or patients. Aggressive behavior ranging from threatening words to physical violence appears to be on the rise.
We live in a world where parents are fearful that their crying children on an airplane might upset another passenger, where one needs to be hyper-alert when driving to avoid becoming inadvertently engaged in a road rage incident, and where people’s emotions are running rampant and no place seems to be safe. What is wrong here?
What are the causes of this unraveling dynamic we are experiencing in our society? One place to consider is the media that is consumed by many. Movies, other entertainment vehicles, and social media outlets that either depict or encourage violence, and video games that treat death, murder and acts of aggression casually, are prevalent and popular.
The question of whether vicarious learning takes place has largely been settled by research conducted by the profession of psychology. This kind of viewership negatively affects mental health and leads to an increase in anxiety levels, desensitization to violence and increased aggressive behavior. But this is only one aspect of learned aggression. It begins in childhood and continues throughout adulthood through human-to-human modeling, as well.
Could the aggressive behavior of some bring out the anger that might be lurking beneath the surface in others? The answer is “Yes.”
Defusing the anger within before it reaches a critical level is significant. But the motivation to improve our emotional health needs to start from within.
We need to move the needle as a country and examine what is causing this anger within and what can be done, individually, and universally, about it. That’s a tall order, but a good start would be to look at our own emotional maturity and responses, and how to model appropriate behavior for our children and colleagues, and others we encounter, as well.
Here are some practical ways that individuals can ameliorate anger:
• Improve self-definition.
Consider who you are and who you want to be. An exercise that has proven useful in self-examination is to identify seven positive characteristics one has so far chosen to acquire. This is who you are.
• Remember: “I define me.”
This phrase serves as a reminder that you don’t have to feel the way people want you to feel. Better self-definition can make you less vulnerable to the expressed thoughts and actions of others, and any insults are more likely to be experienced simply as noise if you are certain of your own value and are already aware of any areas you may wish to improve upon.
• “Refuse to fuse.”
Working to better define oneself can lead to the amelioration of what I call psychological fusion, that is, when other people come to define who we are by their approval or disapproval, expressed or perceived. Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally controlled by another. This can help one avoid having emotional over-reactivity, triggered by others.
• Stay level.
And when others are out of control, emotionally, don’t engage in reciprocal responding. Stay level and avoid getting hooked into reactive responding.
While some will require more significant intervention (and, in this circumstance, working with a psychologist familiar with family systems therapy might well prove useful), much can be accomplished at the individual level with the techniques mentioned above, to name just a few.
But I would be remiss not to add that reaching out to people in a positive, encouraging spirit can go a long way. Many can benefit from someone speaking a kind word or listening with genuine interest. Just as the negative emotions displayed by others are contagious, so can be the positive.
In addition to my thoughts from the arena of psychology and its many books of knowledge, I will share with you a quote from another book that means a great deal to me and offers this wisdom: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.