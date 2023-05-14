Motivation Matters

INTERPERSONAL CONFLICT, anger, aggression and violence in America continue to poison our society. One does not have to go very far to encounter provocative, painful episodes, especially if one travels, is employed at a workplace or a school, or is engaged in taking care of customers or patients. Aggressive behavior ranging from threatening words to physical violence appears to be on the rise.

We live in a world where parents are fearful that their crying children on an airplane might upset another passenger, where one needs to be hyper-alert when driving to avoid becoming inadvertently engaged in a road rage incident, and where people’s emotions are running rampant and no place seems to be safe. What is wrong here?

Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.