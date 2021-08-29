If you have responsibilities that include the supervision of people, you can have ready impact in an organization. While economists point to broad stroke matters, one need not focus on the lofty issues surrounding economic realities and projections to improve employee retention and performance — and to attract new staff members.
Yes, there is a historically high number of job openings in the U.S. (approximately 10 million according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics) and myriad reasons why there is a labor shortage presently, yet it is possible to create a motivational environment that makes your organization stand out as an extraordinary place to work.
The key is in focusing on the motivational drive of employees and the environment you present to them and those others who are watching. And many people are watching. One can get a sense of how motivational a workplace is just by casual observation as a customer. Banks, health care offices, supermarkets, restaurants, and other businesses and organizations all give the public an opportunity to see how functionally-sound they are motivationally. These takeaways then also become part of the perceived motivation environment created by these various employers.
Building a reputation as a great place to be employed is something within reach for most employers. It does, however, require a different strategic approach to thinking about work conditions, how workers are valued, and how they perceive your approach to their day-to-day job experiences.
Extensive research in the area of Self-determination Theory, conducted on workplaces, world-wide, has found a correlation between meeting certain psychological needs and workplace outcomes. Meeting these needs can facilitate motivation, growth and retention — and enable intrinsic or self-motivation to flourish in your work environment. Here are just a few thoughts to help pave the way:
1. Be engaging of workers’ inputs.
This includes not only how the work gets done but being solicitous of new ideas.
2. Try to be as flexible as is feasible.
This pertains to administering schedules, work assignments and work-at-home opportunities. Allow for creativity and dialogue with employees. This is a real hot spot for workers across the board.
3. Consider whether the tasks at-hand are truly doable at a quality level.
Asking workers to achieve goals which are unreachable will frustrate motivation and likely lead to higher turnover, the antithesis of what employers need right now.
4. Strive to create job challenges which are congruent with a worker’s skills, knowledge and ability.
Keeping growth and “stretch” in jobs is vital; however, creating overwhelming challenges will yield frustration. Related to this is the possibility of employees being enabled to accomplish their vocational goals and to see how their work matters in the organization.
5. Be sure to provide a psychologically safe environment.
Protect those under your supervision from sources of conflict, both inside and outside the organization.
6. Endeavor to create an enjoyable work environment.
Think of a workplace where employees are delighted to do their work. A place where kindness is prevalent and where work can even be seen as fun—at least sometimes. No reasonable person likes division and strife. Seek to ameliorate and eliminate sources of tension.
7. Stay connected.
Keeping tuned in about the concerns of your subordinates will go a long way toward mutual respect and caring. Build opportunities targeted for relational growth in your organization.
So, how’s the motivational environment where you work? Focusing on these motivational variables by self-assessing your environment and implementing some new practices, I believe, will be noticed and, no doubt, valued by those experiencing a different or more concentrated effort to create or enhance the motivational environment under your influence.