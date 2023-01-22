WITH THE new year off to a running start, one would hope that managers are preparing to enhance the motivational environment that those under their influence will experience. Below are some thoughts for leaders to help them provide an intrinsically-motivating atmosphere: One that is (at least to some degree) self-regulating, optimally challenging (with an eye toward growth), and truly a team effort.
1. Practice random acts of encouragement. Encouragement is far more potent than one would expect. When we feel appreciated and cared for, it supports the need for relatedness, a crucial element of intrinsic motivation. It also supports the need for competence (“I can do this!” “This could be an exciting project!”). Try looking for opportunities to use encouraging words with staff, both individually and collectively, and see what happens.
2. Seek to mitigate stress in the work environment. Unlike the old adage “pressure brings out the best in people,” it is quite the opposite. Stress hinders production and motivation. Research, as well as direct observation, bear this out. Difficult customers and colleagues, excessive working hours, and goals that are not realistic are just some of the stressors that managers would be well-served to try to ameliorate.
Set goals that are attainable. Let employees know you are on their side and want to help them with the circumstances that might be adversely affecting their work environments. And be careful with competitions and other perks that can easily pit workers against each other. These can be team wreckers, not builders.
3. Plan on providing regular feedback. People do not like surprises when it comes to performance evaluations — and managers will probably not like their responses to same. This creates anxiety, which is anathema to working in flow. Providing periodic feedback, throughout the year, expressing both the negative and the positive, will help to avoid this predicament. Be sure to limit criticisms, and communicate the positive aspects of performance with enthusiasm.
4. Provide support for satisfying development needs. One mistake leaders can make is to expect their excellent staff members to be excellent in all areas without support, mentoring or training, like taking their best salesperson and promoting him or her into a managerial position, even when managerial skills have not necessarily been honed in that individual. That type of maneuver has led to many a problem. Have a plan for the growth of your staff members (especially your top performers), communicate with them about it, listen to their perspective on areas or aspects of the work that are of interest to them or that they self-assess as needing strengthening, and build in support and training to supplement the skills needed for a next level.
5. Allow for ample communication opportunities.
Have regular meetings with staff. Invite input regarding practices and procedures, as well as other suggestions and discussion. Plan occasional informal gatherings, for example, pizza on the first Fridays of each month, or brown bag lunches where a colleague speaks on a recent accomplishment or idea under consideration. These steps encourage taking an interest in colleagues and build a sense of genuine team.
There is much more to be said on building a motivational framework in an organization, but these are some ideas that could go a long way, if properly implemented, to improve the motivational atmosphere in any organization.
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation. Formerly a full-time professor at Fordham University’s Graduate School of Business and a senior line executive in the television industry, he is the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation, and has been published broadly, including in Harvard Business Review. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.