THE PANDEMIC we have been experiencing over these past few years has led many workers to be more contemplative about what is important to them in a job. Given the numerous work opportunities available, there are more options to choose from, and demands for higher wages are often met.
Nonetheless, a great deal of discontent is being reported by those who have left jobs to take what seemed like better opportunities elsewhere. About 47 million people quit their jobs last year in what is being called the Great Resignation, yet, according to a recent Harris Poll, about one in five individuals regretted their decision. Why is that happening?
In some cases, perhaps employees did not ask the right questions and then took jobs having differing expectations. Also, many employees have been driven by extrinsic incentives (which, typically, do not sustain motivation), without taking into account other benefits. Or they hoped for improvements in job responsibilities, only to find their jobs morphing once they arrived, as organizational needs shifted. While companies may have the right in certain circumstances to do that, it can lead to disappointment and amotivation.
In other cases, employers may have been “over-selling” jobs in a desperate effort to fill their openings. This could include alluding to promotions or bonuses that do not materialize, or having promised a level of autonomy that is not apparent once on the job, or finding that the interesting work that was discussed in the interview is really much more mundane than described, or finding that the cordial camaraderie that was spoken of more antagonistic and internally-competitive than imagined. Any one of these rather commonplace (sadly) workplace experiences can be enough to have an employee jumping to find the ideal employer.
At the end of it all, one must take into account that no employer will be the panacea for all that is unpleasant in one’s working circumstances: They call it work for a reason. There are many factors that enter in when we are dealing with colleagues in the workplace, and maybe even the public, who have communication styles and personalities that fall in various places along a continuum of “pleasant” to, let’s just say, “not so pleasant.” Much of how one deals with that is a subject for another time. But what we can do is to try to ferret out who those employers are who attempt to provide a motivational environment that can make work almost seem like fun, at least sometimes.
In order for individuals to be self-motivated in their jobs, certain levels of autonomy, competence and relatedness need to be met. This can occur when one has a work environment where managers routinely endeavor to satisfy employees’ needs for certain motivational nutrients. When these psychological needs are not satisfied, workers leave with the hope of having another employer provide the ingredients necessary to sustain motivation. Unfortunately, though, the next employer may not excel at engaging employees’ motivation either, or may prove to have even a less motivationally-inspiring atmosphere.
So, what are some of the other job benefits — some we may even sometimes take for granted — one might consider when trying to decide whether to seek employment elsewhere? Here are a few questions to ask oneself that might make a current job look better than a competitor’s:
Do I feel like my workplace has a sense of mutual respect across all staff levels?
Do my colleagues and I have a shared vision for the work being accomplished (i.e., is everyone “pulling in the same direction”)?
Does my boss treat me professionally and fairly?
Have I been given optimally-challenging responsibilities, over time, and given appropriate credit (e.g., by acknowledgement, position or monetary reward) for my efforts?
Is my current compensation level fair and in line with similarly-situated individuals in my industry or do other benefits or perquisites offset any disparity?
Do I have a say in how my work is accomplished?
Am I able to choose some work assignments over others based on my interest level?
Are the hours and location of my work acceptable currently?
Is there an opportunity to learn new things and to grow?
Other considerations might include whether one is being realistic regarding job expectations, especially in light of the difficult business environment that currently exists. Yes, hours may sometimes be demanding, flexibility involving shifting job responsibilities may be needed, and dealing with certain individuals may require some art and skill. But, if it were fun all the time, it wouldn’t be called work, would it?