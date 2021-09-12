There’s a lot of change in the air. Brisk temperatures are arriving as the summer comes to an end. This fall, there will be new working arrangements for many, and some of these will impact the motivation of work teams, and not necessarily in a positive way. Leaders of organizations will be moving significant numbers of people in an attempt to make up for labor shortages, fill gaps caused by pandemic protocols, adjust in-office work schedules to off-set remote staffing, and meet ever-changing, myriad other business needs.
Meanwhile, workers are facing these uncertain times with trepidation. What will my new work schedule look like? Will my job responsibilities be changing in way that I would prefer? Will I have a new reporting arrangement? Will I have a good working relationship with my new boss? Will I be accepted and valued on the new team? Will I like my new work environment (whether in the office or at a remote location)? Will my children be back in a traditional school setting? Will those colleagues who are in the physical office have an edge over my advancement?
These open-ended questions are representative of some of the thoughts that many workers have in an environment that is in flux, such as exists in many organizations today.
Motivation is the energy behind productivity. Without this drive, one will have many employees who are unwilling or reluctant to take on different or more challenging assignments. There are readily observable behaviors by leaders in organizations that, clearly, will have motivational consequences.
The path to intrinsic or self-motivation is a two-way street: When organizational change takes place, employees have a special opportunity to show how they can be value-added workplace participants; likewise, managers have a chance to rework the environment in such a way as to accomplish more, no doubt differently than was done in the past, and give employees the opportunity to really stand-out and have impact. Enthusiastic leadership is essential for any of this to happen. A lackluster “just get it done” attitude on the part of leaders will produce uninspiring results.
There is a lot going on in the current environment. It is full of change and stimuli and, with it, comes the production of anxiety and worry. This has a tendency to produce nervous energy, which can undermine motivation and the good plans made. A key toward mitigating this incapacitating energy is to keep your eyes focused on realities, not hypotheticals, i.e., what if…?
So, what can be done to light that motivation fire? The research is in: try meeting the psychological needs of employees to help them reach a self-motivated state. Here are a few ways to address those underlying needs:
Encourage agility and flexibility
These are critical traits in most employees. Managers can help workers develop in this area. Rapid, frequent change requires leaders and those under them to be willing to quickly assess changes as circumstances present themselves. Managers, also, need to adapt to the new working environment. Leaders who bring about change — while considering what might work for individuals and what is simply untenable — will be more likely to accomplish the end goal.
Communicate accurately and impactfully
Effective, empathic communication is vital. Anymore, I see some leaders communicating in a way that could be best-described as dictatorial. If the goal is to retain and motivate good workers, leaders need to be mindful of the motivational impact of their words. How managers, supervisors, and colleagues communicate sets a tone and can easily affect team motivation.
Allow for candor and input
A safe environment, where individuals can express themselves without fear of adverse consequences or reprimand will build confidence and trust. Giving employees opportunities to be heard on a regular basis will help satisfy their need for autonomy, without which intrinsic motivation will not flourish.
Develop a sense of genuine team
Relationship-building must be a priority for anyone with direct reports. It might be useful to have this appear as a category for evaluation in the annual performance review. Changing schedules and the composition of work teams and goals, if handled properly, strengthens work units. Collaboration is an essential ingredient in team-building. Employees need to have a sense of connectedness with their boss and colleagues. Mutual respect should be cultivated.
Deflect anxiety
One way to increase anxiety in a workplace is to implement devices designed to report on employees in a secret manner. Tempting as it is, such behavior by managers and organizations undermines trust and has the potential to crush out self-motivation. Another way to increase workplace anxiety is to mandate changes to work schedules or protocols with little or no notice or input. Maintain an open-door policy to allow subordinates to air their worries and concerns.
As businesses gear up as they head into year-end (whether that translates to December or thereafter), after the summer hiatus, there are business plans and production levels that will need to be met. There are also new budgets, plans, and goals to lay out.
With all of this to accomplish, one would be remiss to overlook the motivational changes sure to come. Taking some time out to consider how to shift self-motivation into high gear will pay dividends.