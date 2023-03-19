MARCH MADNESS is characterized by wonderful surprises and team performance. However, there are many disappointments that occur.
A closer look at some of the performances of teams can shed some light on practices which impact outcomes, both on the court and in the workplace. These lessons apply to elite teams just as they do to average ones, as well as to teams and individuals in non-sports organizations.
First, an explanation follows of the theory behind intrinsic or self-motivation.
The leading theory of motivation in organizations identifies certain innate psychological needs which, when satisfied, lead to maximum performance. Similarly, there are managerial behaviors that have been found to undermine individuals’ performance. A quick summary from self-determination theory follows.
1. The need for autonomy. This is about the need to have influence over the work before us, including how it gets done.
This is why team meetings are so effective, on and off the courts. Allowing for input can be a game-changer, too.
2. The need for competence. This involves the need to learn, to grow, and to have impact.
Putting new players in the game, promoting workers who show initiative and talent, highlighting the successes of both the team and those who helped bring an organization to new levels are ways one can satisfy this need. Taking people to new levels through training and development also speaks to the need for competence.
3. The need for relatedness. This is the need to feel connected, to care for and to be cared for.
Have you ever worked for someone who really didn’t seem to care about you or your colleagues and just wanted the work done? If you have, you know what it is like to work in an environment where relatedness does not flourish. It is very difficult for individuals to do their best and become self-motivated when experiencing this behavior by those who have influence over their work lives.
Motivation is the internal energy source that produces the natural asset which emerges from the right psychological environment. If you stymie that flow, by not satisfying the needs described above, you can end up with an amotivated, disengaged individual.
These needs are sometimes frustrated. Some cautions for a coach/manager:
• Don’t add pressure. Your opponents (and others) offer enough. Coaches yelling at players when things go awry, does not affect intrinsic motivation in a positive way. I’ve always found it remarkable when I see things like coaches screaming “NO MISTAKES!” to players who have worked hard to hone their skills to get to the place they are. I think they were already trying to not make mistakes. Don’t you?
• Help the team set realistic goals for itself.
As a coach/manager, you bring in the players who you believe will do the job well, but they are not machines. Over-worked, over-challenged individuals cannot sustain an unreasonable pace long-term. If you involve people in goal-setting and strategy discussions, you will lessen the loss of performance due to stress.
• Emphasize internal cooperation, not competition.
Encouraging a focus on diligence, honesty, creativity, encouraging others on the team, and working to hone one’s own skills and mentor those on the team who need shoring up are all positive behaviors, but pitting people against others by speaking poorly about some, excessively praising a few “favorites,” engaging in “put-downs,” and tolerating or participating in other similar behaviors will likely reap ill effects.
Remember: When the three psychological needs are met, self-motivation is more likely to occur. The research is building for an intrinsic motivation approach to motivation: It is proving itself superior to the more controlling approach that is that of extrinsic motivation — which leads too readily to amotivation.
So, as we watch the NCAA men’s basketball games, let’s take a look at some coaching/managerial behaviors and see what we can glean about apparent motivational outcomes. See if you can spot some coaching behaviors that could influence player performance. Consider those behaviors, and how you, as a manager, can satisfy — and not thwart — the three aforementioned psychological needs in your own environment. Doing this might just make for a positive motivational outcome in your workplace.