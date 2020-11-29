Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
You have heard it said that when things are not going well at home, they don’t seem to go well at work either. There seems to be a high correlation between these two events, in any case.
Here it is again, that “Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” yet there are many stressors that accompany it. And it shows up in conflict in families. The expectations, the presents, and the financial burden all contribute to the mix.
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation, with Fordham University, a former senior line executive in the television industry, and the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.
This Thanksgiving, I made a controversial decision and have been dealing with the backlash ever since. I decided to get on an airplane and fly to Florida to spend time with my family for the holiday. I went against the CDC’s recommendations and have been hearing negative comments from friend…