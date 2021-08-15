IT’S HARD to make motivational sense out of a workplace that frequently changes. Before COVID-19 came to our attention in early 2020 and created shifts in employment patterns, organizational cultures generally made clear group and individual goals, from which often came relatively stable budgets and practices (e.g., sales and hiring goals, salaries and bonuses). And there was an orderliness about expectations placed on employees.
The changes that have taken place over the past 18 months have occurred at a cost. The benefits of change have been considerable and conspicuous. People like to have choice over how they work, where they work, and what compensation package they accept for the work they desire to accomplish. Employees are largely getting valued more highly, although this is not true across the board as many firms are making do with fewer full-time workers, and this puts pressure on those employed.
And pressure is a motivation crusher. The idea of working out of one’s home has been a welcomed change in workplace activity for many, but this is being questioned firm by firm. Some prominent CEOs have been quoted stating that those who wish to continue the level of compensation, such as they had before shifting to home-based employment, will either show up this fall in their corporate offices or receive a scaled-back compensation package.
There’s a bit of chaos right now as organizations make plans for resuming “normal” activities this fall, and the amount of anxiety in workforces is likely to soar. For all the good intentions, leaders and followers are having challenges, and there are now the rumblings we’ve all been hearing about coronavirus “variants” that might, once again, necessitate new potential closures and changing protocols. Will those implementing possible restrictions seek to affect organizations, schools, and other public and private places?
Change has been shown to keep organizations vibrant, as they adapt to meet consumer demand in changing environments. These kinds of changes, though, typically happen in a structured way over the course of time. Employees can be brought along, in these circumstances, to also adapt to necessary changes in circumstances. However, the abrupt nature of today’s marketplace dynamics, while often very positive to employee and employer alike, can have negative consequences when it comes to motivation.
Sudden, forced change brings about resistance. For example, many workers have opted out to accept government stipends. Motivation seems to have shifted toward the wrong end of the continuum, i.e., from a sense that “I really love being here doing this” to “how little can I get away with doing and still get paid or keep my job.” The psychological needs that must be satisfied to produced positive motivation are clearly not being met in too many cases.
CEOs of some major organizations are making it clear that they want a return of the orderly ways of the not-too-distant past, when workers came to work at the building where everyone was, and had interpersonal contact with each other (remember that?). Perhaps it was not a perfect workplace, but at least it allowed for more personal, and even spontaneous, exchanges and brain-storming, as well as opportunities for mutual encouragement. This helped meet the need for relatedness that is so lacking today.
Yet, not very long ago leaders were insisting that employees adjust to new work schedules or locations when these changes were not necessarily welcomed. This frustrated employees’ needs for autonomy and competence. There was no choice — and one can readily see how shifting demands can lead to a feeling of lessened competence.
How increased choices, stabilized expectations and connectedness impact daily experiences is the stuff of motivation and the type of drive workers experience. It is the satisfaction of certain innate psychological needs that leads to increased motivation. And it is the frustration of these same needs that undermines intrinsic motivation, producing a deterioration of work volume and quality.
Yet, all of us are either part of the problem or part of the solution. Managers are the key to opening new paths for everyone to succeed. These might not be the all-too-familiar ones of the past, and may require some flexibility and ingenuity on the part of leaders — and employees, too. But isn’t that the kind of thinking and innovation that made this country great? Employees need a lot of feedback as they deal with new demands and procedures. Trust is vital; all must be held accountable to rebuilding teams.