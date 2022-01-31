“IT’S NOT WHAT we don’t know that gets us in trouble. It’s what we know for sure that just ain’t so.”
So goes a quote by Mark Twain that gets right at the heart of many commonplace errors. Oftentimes people in power and positions of authority act on heartfelt beliefs and assumptions without researching, or even considering, important assertions. In the world of business, it is mistaken beliefs that can have managers, advertently and inadvertently, impairing, rather than enhancing, motivation in their workplaces.
Ironically, some managers will find what follows to be counterintuitive because these long-established practices and ideas have gone largely unchallenged in some workplaces. Below is a list of just a few “favored” motivation crushers of which to steer clear:
Motivating through fear
Some managers have the mistaken notion that worry leads to productivity. A “keep them guessing”/“us versus them” approach to management does not lead to the kind of motivation that endures.
Optimally challenging work, along with the proper support needed to accomplish the task, is what delivers.
Money as motivator
The carrots-and-sticks approach to motivation typically falls flat over time. The “sticks” refer to manipulative threats, but the “carrots” can also be destructive as workers perceive an attempt by management to control their behavior with rewards.
Compensating workers fairly is, of course, appropriate and necessary, but using money to apply excessive control is suboptimal. Bonuses should be primarily treated as affirmation of a job well done.
Introducing competition
When the competition is focused on a firm’s marketplace competitors, the impact can be effective. Here’s where a team works in concert to accomplish a goal.
This is not the case when internal competition is promoted, and teammates are pitted against one another. Competition does not “bring out the best in people,” as is too often said; quite the opposite is true, motivationally speaking.
Not creating true teamwork
Create a true sense of teamwork; only talking team and not doing anything to support a team approach to performance is counterproductive. While most managers pay lip service to a team approach to getting the work done, there is a need to look at several key components of teamwork.
For example, incentives should, where feasible, be administered on a team basis and obtaining input from the team as to how work is accomplished and practices are implemented should be a priority. Also, to the degree possible, reward the entire team on major successes.
Praising to gain compliant behavior
Positive feedback is generally most welcome by employees; however, if those compliments are used as an attempt to manipulate or extract more or higher levels of work, one risks frustrating a worker’s needs for autonomy and competence. For intrinsic motivation to prosper, these components of self-motivation, plus a feeling of connectedness, must be satisfied.
Not making expectations clear
Many employment relationships come to an end when communications are lacking. Workers who do not have a complete understanding of what is expected of them or where exactly they fit in in the organization and its future will probably not produce at the level they are capable of reaching. When employees are amotivated (i.e., lacking in purposeful behavior) they generally leave or become marginalized.
Something to think about as we are faced with, what’s being called “The Great Resignation.”