EMOTIONAL OVERACTIONS, internal and interpersonal conflict, and even rage, are readily apparent in today’s society. This can be seen in many everyday aspects of life; for example, the slapping incident at the Oscars, the slamming of a door, the lack of response to an email or phone call, verbal outbursts, and other provocations.
A colleague conducted research that found 62% of a manager’s time is spent, on average, addressing interpersonal conflict in the workplace.
All this without examining the more severe and tragic events documented by 24/7 news coverage. It’s an anxious world in which we live.
I have often spoken and written about the things managers can do to reduce emotional overreactions in their work environments that put a damper on motivation and productivity. It is true that managerial and organizational behaviors and procedures can exacerbate, or moderate, anxious responding.
Yet, individuals, too, can have a positive effect in ameliorating anxiety by not bringing worrisome thoughts and negative behaviors with them into the workplace. The key is to try to identify the triggers within and stop the anger before it even begins and results in an automated behavior, that is, one that occurs before level-headed thinking has a chance to intervene.
Anger comes from pain. The source of that pain is often the misinterpretation of the thoughts criticisms, and actions of others or otherwise allowing other people, in effect, to “make us feel.”
The term I use to describe this behavior is psychological fusion, and I would submit that most, if not all, human beings have experienced this from time-to-time, while many do so with greater frequency. Psychological fusion hurts a whole lot of people starting with the person who experiences it and spreading to many of the other people in his or her vicinity.
Psychologically fused responding ranges from total passivity, i.e., not even trying to assert oneself, to the other extreme, i.e., aggressive behavior, acting out, starting an argument, or worse.
Who is likely to be vulnerable to emotional overreacting? Those who are not adequately self-defined often have feelings of inadequacy, which can, in turn, lead to emotional responding. These are types of emotional responses that can lead to self-defeat or outbursts.
Some signs of a psychologically fused individual would present themselves as:
• Letting compliments or criticisms over-influence.
This is where others are allowed to “make or break” one’s day.
• Having triggers that are set off by others.
Perhaps they inadvertently — or advertently — comment on an area in which one feels vulnerable and that has not yet been personally addressed.
• Doing both sides of an exchange.
This is caused by not really listening to understand another’s perspective but having more of a “I know what he really meant by that” attitude.
• Not offering suggestions because you anticipate a negative response.
Excessively “reading between the lines,” what I often see as an attempt to “mind-read” others in an exchange, can be very detrimental.
Much conflict, both inter- and intra-personal can be successfully resolved by self-identifying triggers behind automated responding. Some solutions: Work on one’s own self-definition. Try to self-assess as to how and why certain interactions cause you to feel angry or down and come up with a strategy. (I should note here that there are situations where professional intervention would be appropriate.)
For instance, if one does not feel able to perform the duties of his or her job to a personally satisfying level, maybe it is time to find a new job or to get some training in an area in which one needs some shoring up. Or, if there is an individual who speaks to you in a provocative or aggressive way, be mindful of the choice you have of responding or ignoring the words that are spoken.
When I work with athletes or others on self-definition, one way we clarify matters is to help them see that their professional role is only one dimension of who they are.
Individuals are so much than who they are at work: spouse, parent, son/daughter, friend, person of faith, student, etc.
When this reality is understood, how one performs at work or how one is perceived by others at the workplace is not seen as a life-or-death matter, psychologically, and the anxiety goes down.
More fully defining who you are can lead to growth and reduce automated responding by moderating the anxiety within.