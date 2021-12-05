Keeping a workforce motivated never was easy. In today’s pandemic-laden environment, the collective enthusiasm of employees seems beyond reach.
The complex matter of motivation has been adversely affected by the ongoing pandemic-related problems that have crept into our workplaces. It is apparent that many workers are not feeling as if they are able to competently carry out their work. Between supply-chain issues and labor shortages we have a bad combination that leaves portions of the workforce with neither the time nor the physical resources to efficiently and effectively perform their responsibilities.
Workplaces have been reconfigured and workers’ workloads are stretched beyond recognition. Today’s frontline managers face daunting workplace challenges brought about by high demand for products and services. Yesterday’s systems leave workers falling short in a marketplace that is calling for ever-greater efficiency.
This dilemma runs across industries and does not show signs of reversal any time soon. We can readily see many instances of the kinds of difficulties that are arising in various occupations. In the health care industry, for example, nurses are exhausted and overwhelmed. And quitting. Customer service representatives in many industries are providing declining levels of service; it is not at all unusual to leave clients on a telephone hold for an inordinate amount of time, even as much as an hour or more. Now the rep has to deal with not only the problem but the irritated individual on the line.
Clearly, managers need to take action to help their current workers feel valued. Some are attempting to do just that, but quick solutions may inadvertently hurt morale. For example, when temporary or contract workers are employed at significantly higher compensation rates (to perform the same responsibilities as current staff members with the same level of expertise) resentment is often the outcome.
Managers need to focus on the motivation and retention of their current staff much more now than ever before. How does one accomplish this in such difficult work environments as currently we have? Creative managers have found success with a great number of techniques after reviewing their employees’ particular circumstances.
One approach might involve mentoring, which will help employees not only grow but will also give them an opportunity to voice concerns and strengthen internal systems. Also, engaging workers in discussions that impact the performance of their job activities would serve to have workers feel they are part of the process and enhance their sense of ownership in the ensuing changes.
Communicating effectively with employees is vital as they struggle with the new realities forged by the COVID pandemic. Letting them know what strategies the organization is exploring and implementing to improve conditions and hearing out concerns and new ideas are just some of the ways managers can stay connected to their workforce.
The solution is not only finding ways to get answers to these overburdened employees; it is necessary to enhance the motivation of the overworked and overwhelmed. The drive in these employees in their day-to-day activities suffers in many ways.
Research in the field of psychology has found that much depends on deriving a sense of being optimally (not excessively, as many are now experiencing) challenged by one’s work. This is essential to self-motivation. This intrinsic type of drive has been linked to greater productivity, creativity, health, collaboration and a myriad of other positive outcomes. Excess demands may get short-term benefits, but there are consequences.
Focusing on supporting workers so they can master the skills and insights needed to excel and improve, and working with the team on expanding its contributions, will help satisfy the psychological need for competence. Remember the adage: “I am growing or I am going.”
Managers need to assess the environments of those under their responsibility and seize the opportunity to expand their influence in the organization, thereby enhancing self-motivation. Losing overwhelmed workers is inevitable; creative measures must be taken to alleviate pressure and maximize the motivational environment.