Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
The remote work model — where many employees have been directed to perform their duties away from their traditional workplaces — has been employed out of necessity.
While this has borne benefits to employers, as well as to employees, the strain it has put on the established structure of organizations is becoming apparent. The harmony of boss-subordinate cooperation has been disrupted for many. Some insights from the field of psychology are proving helpful to address the stress of imposed changes. Yet, how do managers view motivation and use that knowledge to determine how best to support motivation in the current environment?
Dr. Paul P. Baard is an organizational psychologist, specializing in motivation, with Fordham University, a former senior line executive in the television industry, and the lead author of a book on leadership and motivation. He and Veronica Baard, a former managing director responsible for HR at a major international investment banking firm, head up Baard Consulting LLC, a firm in the greater Boston area, focusing on motivation, conflict reduction, and team building. Questions are welcomed at pbaard@baardconsulting.com.
The U.S. Postal Service’s well-publicized delivery problems of the past few months have severely handicapped New Hampshire businesses, especially those in rural areas, as they try to rebound from the pandemic’s crippling economic effects.
The term side hustle is relatively new and a trendy way of describing someone’s second job or hobby they do outside of their normal full-time job. While having two jobs isn’t a new concept, the idea of a side hustle is hard to comprehend, especially if you have a demanding full-time job.