IT HAS BEEN SAID that “People want to buy things, but they don’t want to be sold things.”
Motivation theory agrees: There is a better way to earn a buyer’s business. The ability of a seller to recognize and support a buyer’s motivation is an important start.
In these stressful business times, the approach to a buyer is in need of being changed from the traditional high-pressured, strong-armed tactics many of us have been subjected to over the course of time (which never really was ideal or appreciated). The past approach of “closing on the last objection,” for example, has been replaced by less-pressuring techniques by many successful sales executives.
With fluctuations in marketplace practices comes a renewed call for triggering a different type of drive: intrinsic or self-motivation — the “I really want to do business with this seller”— type of motivation. Research makes a case for supporting psychological needs. In fact, when these needs, identified by self-determination theory, are satisfied intrinsic motivation is the result.
SDT was developed by colleagues Ed Deci and Rich Ryan, and many others, and identifies three psychological needs, namely, the need for: autonomy — having influence over what we do and how we do it; competence — being able to accomplish goals; and relatedness — being in mutually-supportive relationships.
When a salesperson creates a buying-selling atmosphere in which the above needs are satisfied, it improves the likelihood that the buyer will become intrinsically motivated, which has been found to correlate with greater endurance and will likely result in customer loyalty.
How does one tap into a customer’s motivation system? From the perspective of meeting one’s need for autonomy, this involves allowing customers to choose to act without experiencing pressure from a salesperson. It refers to the feeling that one is being supported in making a decision, not being cajoled or forced to do so.
It is also about having options and feeling respected for one’s position on a proposal. Meeting the need for competence, among other things, would focus on the goals that buyers want to attain and helping them in their pursuit of same. And fostering a sense of connectedness, understanding, and care is vital to satisfying the need for relatedness.
While there are still supply shortages in, for example, the automobile industry and there is heightened demand for houses in a low-inventory environment, things will, almost certainly, change over time, and those sales relationships being fostered now will have the potential to be built on in the future.
Whether goods and services are being marketed in the manufacturing industry or in financial services, or in a myriad of other fields, by meeting certain psychological needs, intrinsic motivation is enhanced. This is the type of drive that satisfies the need we all have to make our own decision, to make an informed decision, and to do business with a salesperson who respects us.
When pressure is removed from the equation, customer loyalty is more likely to be earned. As an added benefit, customers experiencing this type of motivation will be more inclined to readily recommend their suppliers to others. And that’s a win, even in the absence of an immediate sale.